NASCAR driver Blaney ready to be inducted into Walk of Fame

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney has won two races at Talladega Superspeedway.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The young and the talented Ryan Blaney will be inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame on April 21.

The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. at the Davey Allison Memorial Park. A block party will follow at the park and will last until 9 p.m.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.