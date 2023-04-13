NASCAR driver Blaney ready to be inducted into Walk of Fame

The young and the talented Ryan Blaney will be inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame on April 21.
The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. at the Davey Allison Memorial Park. A block party will follow at the park and will last until 9 p.m.
Blaney is a well-deserving Walk of Fame inductee. Blaney has competed in well over 200 NASCAR races.
He is an 18-time winner at the pro level. Blaney has finished in the top 10 three times in races at the Talladega Superspeedway. He has also taken three top 10 finishes in the last four years at the Daytona 500.
Blaney’s NASCAR wins are many, including the Geico 500 at Talladega, the Coke Zero 400 in Daytona, the Can-Am Dual and the CRA Southern Six-Pack.
The newest member of the Talladega Walk of Fame joins some prestigious company, which includes Clint Bowyer, Ken Allen Sr., and Dale Earnhardt. Cale Yarbrough and Richard Petty are also members of the Walk of Fame.
As for Ryan Blaney, he is 29 years old. And he is still rocking the NASCAR tracks from one end of the United States to the other, Talladega included.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.