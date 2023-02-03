 Skip to main content
Munford's Bret Holmes moves to Truck Series competition

Munford native Bret Holmes was crowned the ARCA Menards Series champion during the 2020 ARCA awards banquet.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Bret Holmes Racing announced today it will field a full-time entry in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with driver Bret Holmes for the 2023 season.

The team will compete for Rookie of the Year honors and the 2023 Driver Points Championship.