Munford uses an 11-run fifth inning to rout Lincoln 14-4

MUNFORD–Munford High School’s baseball team picked the right time to have an offensive explosion. The Lions scored 11 runs in the fifth inning to defeat archrival Lincoln 14-4 on Thursday night.
Munford scored 10 of their runs in the fifth inning facing two outs.
“All year we have been trying to figure out who we are and I told them tonight that we are starting to find it,” Munford head coach Derek Stephens said. “We only lost two players from the team last year but we still have to move people around. We are still trying to figure out who we are this year and we are starting to figure it out at the right time. Everybody around here if you are going to beat anybody beat Lincoln…This win feels good. I had chills a couple of times at third.”
Stephens may need an ice pack for his arm after waving home 11 batters in the fifth inning. Munford’s bats got hot as they recorded nine of their 14 hits in the inning.
Lincoln led 4-3 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. Brody Stephens got the inning started with an RBI double to right-center field to tie the game at 4-all. It didn’t take long for the go-ahead run to cross the plate as Jonathan Ponder hit a sacrifice fly to score Brody Stephens to give the Lions a 5-4 lead. With two runners on and two outs, Tyler Stephens delivered a 2-run double to increase the Lions’ lead to 7-4. Tyler Stephens scored a few pitches later on a passed ball to increase Munford’s lead to 8-4.
Connor Morgan delivered the knockout punch as he hit a bomb to left field to give the Lions a 9-4 lead. Mason Brewer went 4-for-4 at the plate for Munford which included a 2-run single to increase the lead to 11-4.
“Once you get it started you can’t stop it,” Brewer said. “You don’t want to be the one that ends it. That’s what I had on my mind, make sure that I get the job done and the runner in.”
Caleb Watts hit an RBI double to give the Lions a 12-4 advantage. With the bases loaded, Corbin Smith was hit by a pitch to make it 13-4.
Tyler Stephens ended the game with three doubles on the night including one that gave the Lions a 14-4 victory. Tyler Stephens finished the game with four RBIs.
What to know
—Brewer, Morgan, and Smith recorded two-RBIs apiece for the Lions.
—Alex Petty earned the win for the Lions. Petty allowed one run and two hits in two innings off the mound.
—Brody Williams had an RBI single for the Golden Bears in the second inning. An error on the left fielder allowed two more runners to score. Cole East also had an RBI for Lincoln.
--Bradley Newell was the losing pitcher for Lincoln.
Who said:
Lincoln head coach Matt Collier on the loss: “We were up one to start the fifth inning. With two outs we were down one and we just began to leave pitches up. We extended our pitcher maybe a little too long and the inning got away from us. I told them that we are treating everything like a playoff series. It’s 1-1, it didn’t matter what the score was. We beat them the first time 1-0. They beat us by 10 this time and it doesn’t matter the series is 1-1. We will have a rematch on Monday.”
--Morgan on his home run in the fifth: “It was awesome. It was a 2-0 count, I was waiting on a high fastball and he gave it to me. He threw the first two low and I expected him to try to overcompensate a little bit. I sat on the high fastball and as soon as I hit it I knew it was gone. I knew then that we won the game.”
Up next
—Munford will take on Lincoln in the opening round of the 4A-5A Talladega County Baseball Tournament at Sylacauga on Monday at 10 a.m.