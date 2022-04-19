Munford uses 10-run sixth inning to defeat Jacksonville

Munford High School’s baseball team closed out the regular season with a 13-7 win over Jacksonville on Tuesday. The Lions used a 10-run sixth inning to defeat the Eagles. This is Munford’s second time in a week scoring 10-runs in an inning. Munford scored 10-runs in the first inning in a win over Handley last week.
Jacksonville led 5-1 going into the sixth inning, but Munford was able to string together timely hits. The Lions recorded eight hits and two walks in the sixth inning. Tyler Stephens played a role in Munford’s big inning as he hit a two-run triple.
Stephens went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a run scored.
Connor Fisher recorded three hits and three RBIs for the Lions.
Mason Brewer and Corbin Smith recorded two RBIs apiece for Munford.
Connor Morgan recorded an RBI apiece for the Lions.
Alex Petty earned the win for Munford. Petty allowed two hits and a run in three innings of action on the mound.
Munford will host St. Michael Catholic in the first round of the playoffs on Friday at 4:30 p.m.