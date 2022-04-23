Munford sweeps St. Michael Catholic to advance to the second round

MUNFORD– Munford High School’s baseball team swept St. Michael Catholic to advance to the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Class 4A playoffs on Friday.
The Lions won the first game of the doubleheader 7-6. In the second game of the series, Munford used a big inning to eliminate St. Michael Catholic 11-4.
Munford will play Gordo in the second round of the playoffs next week.
The Lions opened the series with a walk-off 7-6 win. With the score tied at 6-all in the seventh inning, Corbin Smith was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to walk in the game-winning run to give Munford a 7-6 victory in the first game of the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
“I was expecting it because everybody wants to hit,” Smith said. “I’ll do anything for a win and that was great.”
The Lions had to come from behind to win the first game. Munford trailed 6-4 but they were able to tie the game in the sixth inning. With runners on the corner, Tyler Stephens hit a sacrifice fly to score a run to make it 6-5. Connor Morgan would deliver a timely hit as he hit an RBI- double to tie the game at 6-all.
The Lions' defense struggled at times, but they were able to make plays when it mattered the most. With one on and one out in the seventh, Riley Brown would strike out a batter. The ball would get away from the catcher which allowed the batter to attempt to make it to first base.
Instead of throwing out the runner going to first, catcher Connor Fisher threw out the base runner going from first to second base to end the inning.
In the seventh, Munford used a two-out rally to win the game. After opening the inning with a double play, Caleb Watts was able to get things going with a double. An error on a Fisher hit allowed Watts to move to third. Jonathan Ponder walked to load the bases for Munford. Corbin Smith was 4-for-4 from the plate in the first game but he didn’t get to swing with the bases loaded as he was hit by a pitch to walk in the winning run.
Riley Brown earned the complete-game win for the Lions in the first game. Brown recorded seven strikeouts.73 of the 99 pitches that Brown threw on Friday were strikes. Brown didn't walk a batter on Friday.
“I didn't have my best stuff but I don't think that they hit a curveball the whole game,” Brown said. “That’s mainly what I was throwing to get outs.”
In the second game, the Lions used a seven-run sixth inning to earn an 11-4 win.
The game was tied at 4-all going into the sixth inning, but the Lions score six runs to take control of the game. Mason Brewer started the big inning as he hit an RBI double to make it 5-4. Fisher walked with the bases loaded to score a run to make it 6-4.
Ponder hit an RBI single to increase the lead to 7-4.
Errors also proved to be costly for St. Michael. An error on a Corbin Smith hit allowed the Lions to increase the lead to 8-4. Munford added two more runs on an error on the catcher trying to pick off the runner at third base to give Munford a 10-4 lead. Tyler Stephens increased the lead to 11-4 on an RBI single. In two games, Tyler Stephens recorded two hits including a solo home run in the first game. He also recorded three RBIs in the two game series..
Brewer led the way for the Lions in the second game as he recorded three hits and two RBIs.. Brody Stephens had three hits for Munford. Fisher recorded a hit and two RBIs. Fisher also walked twice.
Alex Petty earned the win for Munford. Petty recorded eight strikeouts while allowing three hits in five innings off the mound.