Munford scores three runs in the seventh to defeat Sylacauga 3-1

SYLACAUGA– Munford High School’s baseball team seems to be comfortable with their backs against the wall. For the second time in a week, the Lions have used a two-out rally to win a game. Last week, Munford used a two-out rally to defeat Lincoln 14-4 in five innings. On Thursday, the Lions were able to score three runs with two outs in the seventh inning to defeat rival Sylacauga 3-1 in the championship game of the 4A-5A Talladega County Tournament which was held during Sylacauga’s Spring Break Wood Bat Tournament.
“I told them right before the seventh inning that we’re a ticking time bomb,” Munford head coach Derek Stephens said. “We can’t get any hits going but it can happen just like that. We can struggle to get a hit in a timely situation then the next inning we will get back-to-back hits like we did tonight to win the game. Telling them that made them realize that we can still make that happen. I wish we wouldn’t wait until the last second because I don’t think I can make it.”
Munford struggled against Sylacauga starting pitcher Brandon Morgan on Thursday. The sophomore pitcher recorded eight strikeouts in six innings off the mound against the Lions. Morgan however couldn’t finish the game due to reaching the pitch limit for freshmen and sophomores of 100.
Logan Corbitt replaced Morgan in the seventh with Sylacauga leading 1-0. The inning started with a walk and a hit batter. After getting back-to-back outs, Tyler Stephens stepped to the plate. With a full count and two outs, the senior delivered a two-run double to give the Lions a 2-1 lead.
“We had two runners on and I knew that I had to come up clutch for my team,” Stephens said. “I worked the count to full. I had a rough day at the plate before that. I struck out twice and popped out my first at-bat. I had to come up clutch. He put the ball right in my wheelhouse. I closed my eyes and swung. I’m glad that I could be a part of that and come up clutch for my team.”
Connor Morgan also came through for Munford with a timely hit. The senior hit an RBI single to score Tyler Stephens to increase Munford’s lead to 3-1.
Riley Brown sealed the deal for the Lions in the bottom of the seventh. The junior pitcher was able to strike out the first two batters of the inning. Brown recorded another strikeout but the ball got away from the catcher and allowed Sylacauga’s Riley Basinger to advance to first base. With the game-tying run at the plate, Brown was able to get Sylacauga’s Bryce Oden to ground out to the shortstop to end the game.
“I was just thinking just don’t lose,” Brown said. “I tried to strike them all out but that didn’t work out. We were able to get the last out; I knew my shortstop was going to make the play.”
What to know
— Brown was able to strike out 13 of the batters that he faced against Sylacauga on Thursday.
—Sylacauga got on the board in the first inning on a Jake Hammond RBI single to center field that scored Riley Basinger.
—With the win, Munford snapped a five-game losing streak to Sylacauga in the county championship game.
Who said:
— Sylacauga head coach Jeff Bell on his pitcher’s performance in a losing effort:
“Brandon Morgan pitches with a ton of guts. He’s that way every time he throws. As young as he is, he reaches his pitch count faster than upper-classmen do. He definitely pitched well enough to win today. When we play Munford, we know that’s what we are going to get. They are a group of fighters; they kept the game close in those early innings. They came through when they had the opportunities in the seventh.”
— Tyler Stephens on finally getting past Sylacauga:
“They beat us five years in a row. We got up on them early last year and we couldn’t finish the job. Finally beating them and bringing the county championship back to Munford feels great.”
— Derek Stephens on the respect that he has for Sylacauga’s program:
“They have an outstanding baseball program. They have nice facilities; they have really good players and great coaches. Coach Bell really does a good job with them. We know if we win the county that we have done something. There is nothing minor about it. We felt like we were a good enough team to go in there and win. We had confidence about that. Last year, I don’t know if we really knew that about ourselves. I’m really happy for our fans and players because I know that is something they will remember. They will remember tonight a long time from now.”