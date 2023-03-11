Munford hammers twice Lincoln for Talladega County softball title

LINCOLN — The Munford High girls have everything that championship teams are made of.
They have guts, charisma and dirty socks. The Lions also have the Talladega County girls softball championship.
As of Saturday night, Munford is the county tournament softball champion. The Lions were totally off the chain and out of the cage as they came out of the elimination bracket and beat Lincoln 10-4 and 11-4 in the championship round to win the county softball crown.
“We got pumped up, and we played with the Munford mentality. We worked together, and we got into the moment,” Munford sophomore Tayla Marlow said.
The Lions also scored 42 runs in their last four games in the county tournament at Lincoln Park. That computes to 10.5 runs a game, and that will win most any softball championship.
“We wanted this so bad,” Lions eighth-grade first baseman and pitcher Brooklyn Pressley said. "We competed. We played defense, and we got our hits. We’ve been practicing a lot."
She barrelled the ball every chance she got. Pressley didn’t get cheated. She drilled a two-RBI single in the first inning to give Munford a 3-0 lead in the final game of the championship round.
Lions freshman catcher Chloe Pickette also gripped it and ripped it as well, with an RBI single to center field in the top of first inning.
The Lincoln girls had an uprising, too, as they rallied to tie the game at 3-3 in the third inning. Eighth-grade shortstop Aubrey Machen ignited the Golden Bears with a run-scoring single.
But in the fifth inning the game once again shifted toward Munford. The Lions went ahead for good, at 4-3, thanks to a Tayla Marlow RBI single to left field. The big blow in the inning, however, came with a Brooklyn Pressley three-run double.
The Lions were licking their chops with a 7-3 lead.
Lincoln came back with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Bears senior Jazlin Mitchell smacked an RBI double to left field, reducing the Munford lead to 7-4.
But the Munford Lions returned to the bat rack themselves, coming up with another run in the six inning on a Marlow run-scoring single. The Lions snatched an 8-4 advantage.
And Munford scored another three runs in the seventh inning. The Lions kicked the softball dust with an 11-4 advantage behind a Pickette double and a Jena Gaither RBI single.
“We’ve changed our lineup, and we’re getting focused. We’ve spent some time in the (batting) cage,” Lions head softball coach Darrell Smith said.
The Munford girls did some raking in the opening game of the championship round, too. The Lions scored seven runs in the last two innings of that game Saturday afternoon. Munford rallied from a one-run deficit to tie the game 4-4 with a Pressley two-out RBI single.
The game, in due time, went into extra innings. The Lions went back to work with a six-run eighth inning to win the game 10-4. Munford took the lead at 5-4 with a Kastin Lathem bases-loaded walk.
Blair Darby and Pickette furnished two huge hits for the Lions, as well, in the top of the eighth inning.
“We’re young and growing up,” Smith said.
The county softball champions from Munford hiked their record to 7-2. Lincoln slipped to 9-8.