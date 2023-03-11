Munford hammers Lincoln for Talladega County softball title

Talladega, AL (35160)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy in the morning, then periods of rain in the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.