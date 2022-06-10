Morris Phillips reflects on 16 seasons as Fayetteville baseball coach

The Morris Phillips era at Fayetteville has come to an end. Phillips resigned as Fayetteville High School’s baseball coach last week. The veteran coach said he felt it was time for him to move on.
“After 16 years, I’m ready to step down, and let someone else take over,” Phillips said. “Matt Collier will do a fantastic job. We played against him when he was in high school. We kept up with him through his college years and when he joined forces with Sylacauga to be their pitching coach. He did a good job at Lincoln. Coming to Fayetteville, he is still young and still has that fire in him. That’s one of the things that we need. We need someone with that young energy and fire underneath them to come in and lead. Collier will be perfect for that.”
Under Phillips’ leadership, the Wolves became one of the top baseball programs in the state.
Phillips led Fayetteville to 255 varsity wins. He has over 400 wins overall with junior varsity and middle school included. Phillips and the Wolves made the playoffs every season except in 2020 when the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fayetteville has two state championship appearances and four semifinal appearances. The Wolves also had two seasons where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals, including this season where they were swept by Ariton.
“We have worked hard at Fayetteville over the past several years to build it into the program that it is,” Phillips said. “It’s a recognizable and respectable program across the state. You can’t do that without good help. Coach Jason Kornegay has been my right-hand guy. He has always been there with me and supported us. He gave up his time when he didn’t have to. We had talented baseball players to come through and helped as well.”
Phillips was selected as the ASWA Coach of the Year in 2011 and 2017. He was also selected to coach in the North-South All-Star game in 2016. The Wolves’ 2016 team was also selected as the Alabama Baseball Coaches Associations Class 2A Team of the Year. Phillips also served on the AHSAA Baseball Committee for four years. He also earned Talladega County 1A-3A Coach of the Year honors six times.
One of the things that Phillips says he will miss is the relationship he had with his players. Phillips has had a lot of memorable players throughout his career.
“My first year we had a kid named Matthew Williams,” Phillips said. “He was a bulldog on the mound. He wanted the ball no matter who we were playing or what their record was. He wanted to be on the mound. He just had that mentality about him, he was a bulldog. The next year, Johntavious Townsend. We always called him Tito. We talked him into coming out and I think he was in the eighth grade. He went on to start his junior season on the state championship team. We encouraged him to play a sport that he never played and he’s a big part of us. Aaron Williams was the leader of our team. If he hit everybody would hit. We all know what Jeremy Melton went on to do. He was the 1A Player of the Year, he was Super State All-State. He was phenomenal. We also had Zach McGrady. His arm never got tired. He would pitch a game and then catch two more games. He had a great career at Huntingdon College and now he’s a Pharmacist.”
Phillips said that one of his most memorable teams is his 2016 team. The Wolves finished with a 25-14 record and fell to G.W. Long in the state finals that season.
“Luke Murphy, JD DeLoach, Peyton McKee and Blake Morris, those guys loved to play baseball together,” Phillips said. “They had a fire about them. They were not the best team or most talented team that I coached or anything, but they knew how to lift each other up and play together. They wanted and had the drive to play for the state championship in 2016. Peyton Wesson, you can’t say enough about him. He was a phenomenal high school pitcher. I wish things would have turned out better for him at Troy baseball-wise, but academically he is doing a phenomenal job as he gets ready to start on the path to getting into medical school. What he did at Fayetteville was unbelievable.”
The Wolves had several joyous wins but falling short in the state championship series twice is something that will always stick with Phillips.
“Losing in the state championship was gut-wrenching,” he said. “We fought so hard every year to get there and it’s not an easy task to get there. When you get there, and it doesn’t turn out your wa,y it is a hard one to swallow.”
Another one of Phillips’ accomplishments was helping the baseball program so much that they needed three teams.
“We were blessed, and we were fortunate,” Phillips said. “God brought us to Fayetteville at the right time and we were able to change some ways that we did some things in the program. We were able to go from two teams to three teams here. We had varsity, junior high and middle school teams. For a small school that’s unheard of. That really helped us at the time. It kept guys in the program and allowed them to get better.”
Phillips said he’s grateful for his time as the head baseball coach and for everyone that played a role in making the baseball program successful throughout the years.
“I have to thank Dr. Patsy Lagen for giving me the opportunity,” he said. “She hired me to be the baseball coach. I’m glad that she trusted me with this opportunity. I have to thank all the people that supported us over the years. My mom, Rita Romero, has been fantastic as far as running the concession stand. She was my bookkeeper for 16 years. She has been there every varsity game helping us out. Its folks like that helped us be successful. We also had some very good parents to come through over the years. There are too many names and I don’t want to leave anybody out.”