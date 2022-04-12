Morgan's career night lifts Munford past Handley

MUNFORD— Connor Morgan accomplished a rare feat in Munford’s 16-7 win over Handley on senior night on Monday. The senior hit two home runs and recorded five RBIs as the Lions scored 10 runs in the first inning. According to Alabama High School Athletic Association’s baseball records, Morgan is the 24th player to hit two home runs in one inning.
“We knew coming into (Monday’s game) that we were prepared,” Morgan said. “We know that we can play with anyone in the state. We were swinging before the game, and I told my dad before the game that I was going to hit the ball. In my first at bat, it was right down the middle. I didn’t think they were going to give me another one. I thought that they were going to throw me junk. I got the count in my favor 2-0 and he gave me a high fast ball. I just elevated. My dad always tells me elevate and celebrate. I elevated and we are celebrating now.”
Morgan’s performance couldn’t come at a better time as it helped the Lions clinch their first area title since 2018. Munford head coach Derek Stephens said his team has proved people wrong all season when they have been counted out.
“Coming into this year we wanted to win the county, win our area and play the first round of the playoffs here,” Munford head coach Derek Stephens said. “We have done all those things. We started out the year 2-4, so everybody thought it’s no way all that is going to happen. That just shows you what kind of leadership that these seniors have. They always stay positive, and they don’t turn on each other. We went through sometimes where everybody was ready to count us out and I think that’s the story of our season. In the county tournament it was 1-0 (against Sylacauga) and we won 3-1. We went to Handley and lost, and they were like they are not going to win area. And we won the area. Our guys are really good at competing, not giving up and loving each other.”
Senior center fielder Corbin Smith recorded two RBIs in Munford’s win over Handley on Monday. Smith said thrive in the role of being the underdogs.
“We love it (being under dogs),” Smith said. “Since we were little, we have always been in a big situation to do this or that. We just think that this is the team that’s going to do it at Munford. We think we can win state. We have the best shot of anybody. We have the heart, we thrive in big moments, we want it.”
What to know
— Handley fought their way back into the game in the second inning as they scored six runs. Munford however added two more runs in the bottom half of the frame to increase the lead to 12-6.
— Handley’s Ty Fetner hit a solo home run in the third inning. Fetner watched the ball quickly exit the playing field. The junior then flipped his bat as high as he could before he rounded the bases.
— Munford scored three runs in the fourth to take a 15-7 lead. Tyler Stephen had another big game for the Lions. The senior right fielder hit a two-run single in the fourth. Stephens finished the game with two hits and four RBIs for Munford.
— Connor Fisher and Jonathan Ponder recorded two RBIs apiece for Munford.
— Riley Brown earned the win for Munford.
Who said:
—Derek Stephens on Morgan’s performance:
“We took a round (Monday) before the game and he was on fire. He looked at me and gave me the green light signal and it was 0-0. I was like what is he doing? Does he want to bunt? He didn’t want to bunt, he wanted to swing at the first pitch, and he did. They don’t get any better than Connor. All of our guys are outstanding character people, and they are going to be successful in life. Connor does everything the right way, he has really good grades, he’s a good student. He’s the quarterback for football, point guard in basketball, he is our second baseman and three-hole hitter. He does it all. It doesn’t surprise me when he has success because of who he is.”
—Morgan on holding off Handley
“We knew that they weren’t going to lay down. Their athletic program is taught to never back down from a challenge, so we knew it wasn’t going to be over in the first inning. They fought and we were able to match it. I’m proud of the way we carried ourselves in this game.”
Up next
—Munford will travel to take on Piedmont on Saturday.