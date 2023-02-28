 Skip to main content
Men’s volleyball starts next school year at Talladega College

High school volleyball teaser
Tucker Webb/Consolidated Publishing

TALLADEGA — Talladega College will soon join six other NCAA Division II schools in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in offering a men’s volleyball program.

The college will recruit 15 to 20 male athletes beginning in the 2023-24 academic year, when the institution joins Morehouse College, Central State University, Benedict College, Paine College, Fort Valley State University and Kentucky State University in offering Division II men’s volleyball.