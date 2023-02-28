Men’s volleyball starts next school year at Talladega College

TALLADEGA — Talladega College will soon join six other NCAA Division II schools in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in offering a men’s volleyball program.
The college will recruit 15 to 20 male athletes beginning in the 2023-24 academic year, when the institution joins Morehouse College, Central State University, Benedict College, Paine College, Fort Valley State University and Kentucky State University in offering Division II men’s volleyball.
“This is a historic move that will help broaden access to a sport that is often viewed as being primarily for women,” Talladega College Vice President and athletics director Michael Grant said.
Volleyball’s popularity among men has soared by 22 percent over the past five years, according to USA Volleyball. In the NCAA, Division I and Division II programs compete together in championship tournaments.
“While males and minorities are sorely underrepresented in volleyball, statistics are rapidly changing as the sport becomes increasingly popular.”
“There is a national initiative to increase diversity in volleyball," Talladega College President Gregory J. Vincent said. "As a student-centered historically Black institution that is committed to excellence, we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this movement.”