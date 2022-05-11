McGowen leads Childersburg past Sylvania

ALBERTVILLE—Madison McGowen kept Childersburg's postseason hopes alive on Tuesday. The junior recorded three RBIs while only allowing two hits in Childersburg’s 4-2 win over Sylvania in the first elimination game of the Class 3A East Regional Tournament.
McGowen and the Tigers fell to the consolation bracket after dropping the opening game of the tournament to Geraldine 12-0.
Childersburg head coach Terrie Sprayberry was proud of the way McGowen and the team responded after playing a subpar game to open the regional tournament.
“She responded very well,” Sprayberry said. “I thought she placed the ball really well, she hit her spots. The home run she hit was dead center field and it was awesome.”
After being held scoreless in the first game, McGowen made sure the Tigers would get on the board in the first inning as she hit an RBI single to score Kennedy Burnette to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
In the third, McGowen gave herself all the run support that she would need. The junior pitcher hit a towering two-run home run to increase Childersburg’s lead to 3-0.
“Normally, I go up there and I’m anxious to hit,” McGowen said. “This time I had to take a step back and do something out of the ordinary. I had to sit there and wait on the ball. Patience is the key. When you have patience you can do really big things.”
Childersburg added an insurance run in the fourth as Burnette hit an RBI double to increase the Tigers' lead to 4-0.
McGowen was dominant on the mound early in the game as she pitched four scoreless innings. In the fifth, McGowen got in trouble as she allowed two hits and two runs. Kirby Wisner hit into a fielder’s choice which allowed a runner to score from third. Makayla Owens hit an RBI double to cut the lead to 4-2.
McGowen however was able to overcome the fifth inning as the Tigers recorded six straight outs.
“I had to think that we have come back this far, I’m not going to lie down and let them start hitting so I had to get back into my element,” McGowen said.
Sprayberry was pleased with the way her team responded to the challenge after falling to Geraldine. The Tigers committed seven errors in the first game which helped Geraldine score several unearned runs.
“They worked hard and they backed each other up,” Sprayberry said. “ I think we only allowed two hits. I’m very proud of them today and how they pushed with their backs against the wall.”
McGowen said that she had to take a totally different approach in the second game.
“I had to change my whole mindset because before the game I had my doubts, but I was like we have come this far and we need to take home something,” McGowen said. “I told them that we have to overcome adversity and that’s what we did.”