Matt Collier leaves Lincoln to take over at Fayetteville

Matt Collier has been named the new head baseball coach at Fayetteville High School. Collier was hired as Fayetteville’s new baseball coach last Friday during a called Talladega County Board of Education meeting. For Collier, getting closer to home played a major role in his decision to leave Lincoln and take the job at Fayetteville. Collier spent three seasons at Lincoln.
“There are not many jobs that I would have left Lincoln for,” Collier said. “I loved it at Lincoln. I loved the kids there and I loved the administration there. I loved teaching there, so it was a very hard decision. It really came down to the last days that I finally made my mind up.
“One of the key points of making my mind up was having my son, Baker. He’s about to turn 2 and I wanted him to be able to be a bat boy one day. I wanted him at practices, I wanted him to ride with me when I drag the field and shag fly balls in the outfield. Working so far away at Lincoln it just wasn’t possible. At Fayetteville, it’s going to happen and that’s one of the main reasons that I came.”
The former Sylacauga standout has only been on campus for a few days, but the Fayetteville players have already made a strong impression on him.
“I have been around some of the players already coaching football and they will do anything you ask of them,” he said. “I have only been with them for two days but they are coachable. They do it without you having to ask them again.”
Collier takes over for Morris Phillips. The veteran coach is responsible for making Fayetteville one of the top baseball programs in Class 2A. Phillips has led the Wolves to the state championship series twice during his tenure. This season, the Wolves (18-13) fell to Ariton in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs.
“Coach Phillips has done a great job with them,” Collier said. ”I think he has taken them to the playoffs every year that he has coached there and that’s really unheard of. It’s a high standard and they are used to winning. They are used to going to the playoffs and they are used to winning a lot of playoff games. That’s something that I hope to continue there and I think we can. Just looking, I have watched some of them hit in the cage and I have watched some of them play a little bit and they have the talent. It’s exciting to see and I hope we can keep all the playoff appearances going.”
Collier hopes that he can help continue the tradition of being a force in 2A as well as take them to the next level.
“I think it’s not unrealistic that we could win a state championship at Fayetteville,” Collier said. “They have been close twice; I know that they have been runner-up twice. We want to win as many games as we can, teach them the right way to do things, hold them accountable and the results will take care of themself honestly.”
Collier will have help. Former Childersburg head coach Josh Podoris will join the Wolves’ staff as an assistant coach. Podoris led Childersburg back to the playoffs after several down seasons in 2021. Podoris was also named the 1A-3A Talladega County Coach of the Year in 2021.
“Josh is one of my best friends,” Collier said. “Everything had to work out perfectly for him to come and it happened to work out. He’s one of the best baseball guys around here. We have coached with each other before; we have coached against each other before. The great thing about it is we teach things the same way. We bounce ideas off each other all the time and we did even when we coached against each other. We work well together. It’s really a dream come true to have someone like him on staff with me.”