Mark Edwards: Predicting another predictably unpredictable race at Talladega

TALLADEGA — Maybe the most predictable characteristic of races at Talladega Superspeedway is that they're unpredictable.
Sure, we've had drivers figure out how to win at Talladega consistently like Dale Earnhardt Sr., Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Brad Keselowski, but even they might've been at a loss to describe how it feels to see a Talladega race go wrong so quickly.
Dale Sr. won 10 times at Talladega but finished 34th or worse five times. Keselowski won a race at Talladega in 2016 and finished 38th in his next run around the tri-oval. After his next Talladega win in 2017, he followed up by placing 33rd.
This past spring, Ross Chastain entertained us with a victory in the GEICO 500 at Talladega. He smashed a watermelon on the track in celebration, and that day jump started a run that has him in contention for a Cup Series championship.
He's in the playoffs and second in the standings as he revisits the scene Sunday for Talladega's YellaWood 500. But he doesn't sound like somebody who's eager to test fate again.
"Unfortunately, my belief is when you win a superspeedway race, you have to pay it back for a long time, so you don’t finish good for a long time," he said. "So, I’ll be very lucky if I get to finish that race. If I can just stay on the bottom again and they move out of my way and I take the checkered flag in first, that would be great.
"Spring Talladega was wild. We’ll always have good memories, but I’ve had a lot of wrecked racecars there."
Asked if he felt any measure of confidence after winning this past spring, he laughed and answered, "No, I don’t feel confident just because I won the race there earlier this year. That was pure luck, it’s still hard for me to believe it happened.”
Sunday's YellaWood 500 is the second of three playoff races in the Round of 12. After next week's race in Charlotte, the playoff field will be trimmed to eight.
Talladega is kind of like Amen Corner at the Master's. When competitors get past hole Nos. 11, 12 and 13 and are still in contention, they say, "Amen."
In the Round of 12, if drivers are still in contention after Talladega, they'll certain give thanks.
"If we can break even in Talladega we will be in good shape," said Daniel Suarez, who is sixth in the standings. "I know the following week on the Roval at Charlotte we will be top-five and I expect to race for the win."
It doesn't seem to matter if you're in the playoffs or not. It doesn't matter if you're running in the Cup Series or in Saturday's Xfinity or Truck Series races. All the drivers are dealing with the same superspeedway.
"Speedway racing is always chaotic," Truck Series racer Grant Enfinger said.
