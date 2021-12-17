Marbury uses third-quarter run to power Childersburg past Vincent in rematch

CHILDERSBURG — With 2:05 remaining in the third quarter, Childersburg junior Issac Marbury delivered on a promise he made to the opposing team when he stole the ball around half court and finished it off with a one-handed dunk in Childersburg’s 63-44 victory over Vincent on Friday night.
“One of my friends (on Vincent), he said I bet you won’t dunk,” Marbury said. “Went to the other end and showed him how to do it.”
That dunk earned a roar of approval from the home crowd, and it also put the exclamation point on 16-5 Childersburg run that Marbury started when he buried a 3-point shot with 5:14 remaining in the quarter.
The junior actually powered most of the run, knocking down two other shots behind the arc and a layup he recorded after grabbing the offensive rebound to finish with 13 points in the run itself and a game-high 25 overall.
Marbury also likely finished with a double-double (rebounds), but that wasn’t why he thought this was his best game of the season. He said he’s used to recording double-digit rebounds, but hitting so many shots elevated this particular performance, and he wasn't the only one who felt that way.
“He came alive, made some big 3s right there, got to feeling it,” Childersburg coach Johnny Johnson said. “We need him to shoot the ball, and tonight he shot the ball well.”
What to know
— Vincent used a 10-2 run in the final four minutes of the second quarter to cut the deficit to two in the final minutes of the first half, but Marbury and fellow junior Kordes Swain each scored two in the final 81 seconds to give Childersburg a 24-18 lead at the break.
— The Tigers actually opened the season on Nov. 12 with a 68-65 loss to Vincent on the road.
— Childersburg junior Jordan Mann finished second on the team Friday night with 10 points, while Swain finished just short of double figures with 8.
— Vincent was led in scoring by Tyqun Goodman and Tray Youngblood who finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Who said
— Johnson on the significance of the win: “Big, anytime you can redeem yourself. When we played over there, I thought we played real, real bad. … I thought we moved the ball a little bit and played great defense.”
— Marbury on knocking down five 3-point shots: “I felt it. I told my coach before the game that I felt my shot.”
Next Up
— Childersburg (9-4) will hope to extend its winning streak to five consecutive games with a win at Lincoln on Monday before the Tigers break for the remainder of 2021.