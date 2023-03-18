Marbury, Johnson sweep Talladega County small schools hoops honors

There is a definite Childersburg theme for some reason.
Tigers senior forward Isaac Marbury and Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson are at the very top of the gaudy list for all-Talladega County small schools boys basketball.
Johnson, who led the Tigers to the super county championship, as well as the Northwest Regional finals, has been named as the county small schools coach of the year. Marbury got some much-deserved notice, too, as the county small schools basketball player of the year.
Three more Childersburg players made the all-county squad. Senior guard Ja’kaleb Stone and 6-foot-5 senior center Korden Swain of the Tigers are first-team all-county players. Sharod Robinson, a 6-1 senior guard for Childersburg, was placed on the all-county small schools second team.
A pair of B.B. Comer products, Chris Wilson and junior guard Kamore Harris, made the all-county first team. Harris and the 6-4 Wilson joined fellow first-teamers Marlon Cook of Fayetteville, Brandon Hunter of Winterboro and junior guard Patrick Dosius of Talladega County Central.
The all-county boys small schools second team includes Childersburg’s Robinson, senior guard Zeke Deloach of Fayetteville, sophomore forward Jamareo Clegg of Winterboro, sophomore guard Jhovi Cole of Talladega County Central and Stacey Phillips of the Alabama School for the Deaf.
B.B. Comer guard Chris Garrett and Winterboro senior standout Kaleb Merritt are all-county second-teamers, as well.
Nine local basketball players earned all-county honorable mention status. Receiving votes were 6-4 senior guard Jordan Mann of Childersburg, along with Monterious Williams of Winterboro, Triallen Washington of the Alabama School for the Deaf, Zach Carpenter, James Carmichael and guard Raelon Sims of B.B. Comer, and Atticus Jacks and senior forward Lawson Green of Fayetteville.
Talladega County Central’s Thomas Golden is a small schools county honorable mention player, too.
