MAN ON A MISSION: B.B. Comer senior powers Tigers into second round

SYLACAUGA — It's hard to start better than B.B. Comer senior John Murphy did on Friday night when he recorded three tackles, including one for loss, during the Tiger's first seven snaps on defense in the team's 37-29 win over G.W. Long in the Class 2A playoffs.
However, the senior's mistake late in the fourth quarter then threatened to undo everything.
B.B. Comer coach Adam Fossett said, "I am a superstitious person. … And one time, he was standing next to me, and I said, 'no, no, you got to stand on my left because last time we scored, you were on my left.' He was like, 'oh yeah, that is right.' So he gets on my left side."
Of course, within minutes if not seconds, running back Kamore Harris effectively secured the victory when he raced 43 yards downfield to put the Tigers (9-2) up 15 points with 2:25 to play.
"Just quirky stuff like that which probably has nothing to do with the game, but him and I are quirky in that sense," Fossett said.
There was nothing mystical about Murphy's role in the victory. He recorded nine total tackles, including seven solo stops, one tackle for loss and a sack. In the second half, he also recovered two onside kicks to help B.B. Comer tie the fourth-best record in program history.
Murphy didn't really care much for the big picture minutes after the biggest win of his career. Wins and legacy are important, but keeping this season alive a little longer is the most important prize to the senior.
"I can't wait until next week to get to go to practice," Murphy said.
Fossett wasn't surprised to hear Murphy's response to the win, just like he wasn't surprised to see the linebacker come through in pivotal moments on Friday.
"You see him on film sometimes where he stunts and the guy doesn't have a chance in the backfield, he comes through clean, and he is going to wrap up and take the guy down," B.B. Comer coach Adam Fossett said. "Those are some of my favorite plays when the play doesn't even get started for the other team."
The senior has made plenty of those plays this season. When the Tigers take the field on Friday night at Isabella (8-3), Murphy will be looking to add to a stat sheet that includes 97 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this season.
The secret to Murphy's success is simple. He breaks down a lot of film during the week, and more importantly, he internalizes it better than most.
"We've had a couple games this year, where based on formation, he was calling out the play out before the snap, and he was right probably 90 percent of the time," Fossett said. "And that is just based on him watching film and studying up."
Of course, his ability to anticipate wouldn't be so impactful had he not changed his mindset during the offseason.
"Last year, I was being soft and not hitting anybody," Murphy said.
Now, contact is the reason Murphy prefers to line up at middle linebacker, although the coaches have enough confidence in him to play him at outside linebacker, defensive lineman and safety as well.
"John is blue-collar, man," Fossett said. "He just wants to work, he sees the end result in mind. ... and that, that is kind of how I am wired too."
Murphy, along with the other seniors on the team, had a lot to do with B.B. Comer's turn around. In the two seasons before Fossett took over the Tigers went 3-17. Then in his first year, which also happened to be Murphy's freshman season, B.B. Comer finished 2-8.
"It was very heartbreaking to watch the seniors go," Murphy said. "We didn't think coach Fossett would lead us this far into it, but we just gave it all to him. We was ready."
Thanks to a 6-6 record in 2019 and a 9-2 finish in 2020, seniors like Murphy are guaranteed to leave with a winning record, currently 26-18 and counting.
"He is a kid that we are going to miss in the program," Fossett said. "And that I think that, when you look at longevity of the season and continuing the season, man as a head coach it is going to be hard to close the book on this senior class, this my quote, un-quote senior class.
"Guys like John made these last four years very, very special, and we were able to have a lot of success, and we hope that success continues for the next couple weeks."