Madison McGowan leads Childersburg past county foe Lincoln

LINCOLN — Madison McGowan put together a dominant performance from the circle to lead Childersburg past Lincoln 3-2 on Monday night.
The Tigers came into the game motivated after falling to Lincoln 9-1 in the Talladega County Softball Tournament over the weekend.
“I came out here and told them that this is redemption time,” Childersburg head coach Terrie Sprayberry said. “We have to stay focused; we can’t commit any errors and we have to remember what they did to us in the county. They are a good ball team and we had to be on our ‘A’ game.”
McGowan only allowed two hits, while striking out five batters against the Golden Bears. McGowan and the Tigers recorded 19 fly-outs against the Golden Bears.
“My performance was excellent because I overcame something that I never really do,” McGowan said. “Normally, I don’t throw a changeup, but now since I have thrown it, I feel like my performance was different. It caught them off guard a little bit.”
McGowan got all the run support that she needed in the fifth inning. With the score tied at 1-all, Diara Garrett delivered what turned out to be the game-winning hit when she hit a towering two-run home run to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead.
The Golden Bears would cut into the lead in the sixth thanks to Aubrey Machen when the seventh-grader hit a solo home run to cut the lead to 3-2.
Lincoln had a chance to tie the game in the seventh, but McGowan made quick work out of the Golden Bears as they went down in order.
“Everybody tried to swing for the fence,” Lincoln head coach Westley Yoder said. “We don’t hit the ball where it’s pitched all of the time. I think a lot of it is that they are tired from the weekend, especially getting done right before midnight… We knew that going in, we don’t play well on Mondays. We scheduled this game before these two area games because playing is better than practicing. We just didn’t hit the ball.”
What to know:
--- Machen recorded both hits for the Golden Bears. The Lincoln shortstop recorded a double and a home run on Monday.
--- Chandler Stephens was the losing pitcher for the Golden Bears. The eighth-grader recorded seven strikeouts in seven innings from the circle.
--- This is the second time that Childersburg has defeated Lincoln this season.
Who said:
–Garrett on her home run in the fifth:
“I really didn’t realize it was a home run until I was running to first. I thought it was just in the air and I was like I’m going to get my teammate to third. I was happy. I told my coach that my finger was jammed, and I was like I need to jam my finger every game. I was getting emotional running the bases. I was just happy. I had too much adrenaline running through my body.”
– Sprayberry on avenging Saturday’s loss against Lincoln:
“I think it was the pitching and I think we played solid defense. We hit the ball; we couldn’t hit the ball on Saturday. They made contact and they went with it.”