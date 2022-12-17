Machen and Bears drill Munford

LINCOLN — As basketball rivalries go, it was rather one-sided.
But that was OK with the Lincoln High girls. The Golden Bears went out fast and furious, and in between and around the edges, they were dominant from the first period to the fourth quarter in a 62-26 blowout over the methodical and the stumbling Munford Lions on Friday afternoon.
On another afternoon, the Lions might have been just a hair and a fastbreak away.
But this was not just another rivalry game. The Bears insist.
“We were obviously better. We showed up. We made the shots, and we showed them how we can play. We were unstoppable. We scored, and we shot some good floaters. We were confident,” said Lincoln High junior point guard Trinity McClellan.
She was on top of the basketball action, as were so many of the Golden Bears. Lincoln High made it known very early that they were ready to take the game to the Munford Lions.
The Lincoln High girls had a 14-4 lead before Munford woke up from their afternoon nap. The Bears scored on McClellan layups, Zoe Korreckt free throws and Aubrey Machen off-balance jump shots. Machen, an eighth-grader who plays like a senior, scored off of steals, layups and two extremely early three-pointers.
The Bears were having a picnic, and Yogi and Boo Boo weren’t even invited. But Lincoln High did go ahead, 26-9 over Munford, thanks to a Machen layin with 5:11 left in the second quarter.
“We were playing uphill, and we were getting coached. We were doing the little things,” said Machen of LHS.
Everybody was pitching in for the Golden Bears, who would raise their record to 4-9 on this afternoon at Lincoln High School. The Bears even scored on a layup from backup forward Aaliyah Rivers in the second period, which gave Lincoln a 15-point advantage.
The Golden Bears got another offensive transfusion with a three-point bucket from freshman guard Precious Britt. The Lincoln High girls grew their lead to 31-15 by halftime.
And Aubrey Machen scored on a third-quarter putback to give the Bears a 43-18 lead with more than four minutes left.
It was all good for Lincoln High head girls basketball coach Jessica Butterworth.
“Our chemistry was back. Our confidence was there. We have some ball-hard skills,” said Butterworth.
The Golden Bears would win by a ton of points, actually 36. And the Lincoln High girls were led on the afternoon with 24 points from Machen and 15 points from Trinity McClellan.
Sophomore guard Amarii Woods pumped in nine points, too, for the LHS Bears.
The Munford Lions of coach Destinee Briskey kept firing, as well. The Munford girls got six points apiece from sophomore guards Breanna Hailes and Alys Mosley.
Lincoln High boys 60,
Munford Lions 31
It was more of the same in the boys varsity basketball game on Friday night.
Lincoln High took down the outmanned Munford Lions, 60-31. Munford High led briefly in the first period, but never after the first three minutes of the game.
The Lincoln boys took their first lead of the rivalry tilt with a three-point basket from junior forward Tripp Ward. He also scored on a layup in the first period as the Golden Bears took a 12-10 lead.
Ward banked in a five-foot field goal as well in the second stanza. The Bears would lead the rest of the evening, thanks to a pair of three-point buckets in the second period.
The Lincoln High boys buried a three-pointer with junior guard Brandon Estelle with 3:56 left in the first half. The Bears were cruising with a 25-17 lead.
Lincoln High also got a three-point scorcher from the 6-foot-2 Ward with 41 seconds remaining in the first half. The boys from LHS were bearing up with a 31-22 advantage.
“We wanted to win. This is rivalry weekend. We wanted it more, and we went for the points. This was fast-paced and fun,” said Ward, who had nine points on the night.
The Golden Bears also got six points from guard Clenon Groce. But most of the Lincoln scoring and shooting was done by 6-foot-3 junior forward Camare Hampton. He knocked down 29 points.
Munford High’s boys had a double-figure dandy, too, with senior guard Sylvester Smith. He poured in 10 points for the Lions.