featured

Machen and Bears drill Munford

Girls basketball

Aubrey Machen of the Lincoln High School Golden Bears — "an eighth-grader who plays like a senior" — looks for a shot.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

LINCOLN — As basketball rivalries go, it was rather one-sided.

But that was OK with the Lincoln High girls. The Golden Bears went out fast and furious, and in between and around the edges, they were dominant from the first period to the fourth quarter in a 62-26 blowout over the methodical and the stumbling Munford Lions on Friday afternoon.

Lincoln boys

Clenon Groce of the Lincoln Golden Bears maneuvers around a defender.