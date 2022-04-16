Lincoln's Jaycee Woods signs with Southern Union

LINCOLN— Lincoln’s Jaycee Woods had a memorable week.
The four-sport standout led the Golden Bears to their 20th Talladega County Track and Field championship on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Woods signed scholarship papers to play volleyball at Southern Union Community College in Wadley.
“I’m excited to start my new journey in life,” Woods said. “I’m ready to continue playing volleyball. I love coach (Ametrice) Jackson, she is literally the nicest person ever. I’m thankful for all the support and all the caring people I’m surrounded by.”
Woods plays basketball, softball, and runs track in addition to playing volleyball. The senior had other offers in other sports, but she knew volleyball was the sport that she wanted to play on the next level.
“I have been playing basketball and softball all my life, but as soon as I started playing volleyball, I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” Woods said. “I feel like I should’ve always should’ve been playing volleyball.”
Woods said her relationship with coach Jackson is one of the reasons that she decided to sign with Southern Union.
“I love coach Jackson,” Woods said. “She’s not the type of coach that will just let you come and drop out or halfway do things. She’s going to be on you but she cares about you as a person. She has a passion for volleyball, and that’s what I want from a coach.”
Jackson is elated to have Woods join the Bison's volleyball team. The veteran head coach was impressed with the way Woods stood out when she turned on game film.
“She sent me the game footage, and she is a smart player,” Jackson said. “From what I’m hearing about her prior to today, she is a respectful young lady. She works hard in the classroom, and she has good family support. I think she is a really good individual.”
Lincoln head coach Pattie Hansen is elated that Woods will have the opportunity to play on the next level.
“I’m very excited for Jaycee to be going to Southern Union because I think it’s a great program, and they have a great coach in Coach Jackson,” Hansen said. "I’m very excited that’s where she decided to go. She had some other options with track, but it made my heart happy when she decided to play volleyball. She has been a great leader for us for three or four years, even when she was on JV (junior varsity). I saw when she was in the seventh or eighth grade that she was going to be able to play on the next level. She is a great student-athlete, and she is the kind of kid that you want to keep with us. It’s bittersweet, but she must go on live her life and do the great things that she’s going to do.”
Woods will be the last volleyball player that Hansen will have signed. The veteran coach is going to retire at the end of the school year.
“I feel like it’s an honor to have coach Hansen as a coach,” Woods said. “She reminds me of coach Jackson. She cares about you as a person, and she makes sure that you are ready to go to the next level. When I talked to her about going to the next level, she helped me. She talked to coaches for me. I feel like it’s an honor to be signing under Coach Hansen. I love coach Hansen.”