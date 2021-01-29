Lincoln's J.R. Proctor signs cross-country scholarship with JSU

J.R. Proctor’s dream of attending Jacksonville State University became a reality Friday night.
The Lincoln High standout signed a cross country scholarship with JSU at Eastaboga Baptist Church.
“I always knew that JSU is where I planned on going on going in the future to get my engineering degree,” Proctor said. “ I never thought I would be running cross country in college. A lot of hard work and time got me here.”
Patients and persistence were key for Proctor during the recruiting process. Proctor received several offers from different schools but he decided to wait until he received an offer from the only school he desired to attend.
Proctor is grateful that cross country coach Michael Duff was there the entire way with him during the recruiting process.
“Coach Duff and I did everything that we could to get in contact with college coaches,” Proctor said. “We kept reaching out to JSU. The coach finally gave in and let us talk to him. I got a chance to talk to him, tell him what I am about and it went forward after that.”
Proctor had a huge season for the Golden Bears. The senior saved his best performance of the season for the state meet. Proctor finished 12th in the Jesse Owens Classic with a time of 16:58.15.
“That was the goal for the whole year,” Proctor said. “ I wanted to place at the state and I wanted to make all-state. It might not have been the place that I wanted but I’m still happy that I accomplished the goal and set a personal record. I felt really accomplished, I feel like my hard work paid off.”
His personal best also helped the team as the Lincoln boys took second place in the Bronze Division.
The 12th-place finish in the state meet was 35 places higher than Proctor finished as a junior in the state meet.
The uncertainty of the future because of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop Proctor from preparing to have a successful senior season.
“Once we got out of school for COVID in April or March, I knew I can’t give up because I knew others were going to,” he said. “So I focused all my training and time on cross country so that I can be ready in the fall. In my mind, I was like I need to get as fast as I can and give everything that I can. I had to be strong in my training and everything fell through.”
Proctor had a positive impact on the Golden Bears cross country program as he helped the program grow throughout the years. Over the next four years, he hopes that he will create a legacy in the Gamecocks program.
“I’m hoping that I can become a leader one day and that’s really the goal for me,” Proctor said. “I want to show them my character and what type of person that I am. Hopefully, I can motivate others and if I am not a leader then I can be the best I can be. I am going to work as hard as I can until I accomplish every goal I have in college.”