Lincoln wins eighth straight Talladega County Softball Tournament

The Lincoln softball team’s impressive streak continued Saturday night as the Golden Bears won their eighth straight Talladega County Softball Tournament championship.
The Golden Bears were dominant as they outscored their opponents 36-1 in four games.
“The mindset there is they knew that they had a goal that they wanted to accomplish,” Lincoln head coach Wesley Yoder said. “They didn’t want to be the team that didn’t win it. I think they knew that going in. They knew it was going to be a cold day on Saturday. Mentally, we wanted to play as few games as possible. I told them if they stay in the winner’s bracket you have to win four games in a row and go home. We played the best ball that we played all year. We got hits when we needed hits and outs when we needed outs. We did the little things.”
The Golden Bears opened the tournament with a 19-0 win over Talladega. Lincoln also shut out archrival Munford 6-0 on Friday. On Saturday, the Golden Bears battled the cold as well as the clock Saturday. After the tournament was pushed back three hours due to the weather, Lincoln defeated Childersburg 9-1 to advance to the championship game. Lincoln defeated Munford 2-0 just before midnight to win the county championship.
“They pushed the schedule back and everybody was asking what if this or what if that,” Yoder said. “What if you go to the if game or how many innings are going to play. The Alabama High School Athletic Association has a rule that you can’t start another inning after midnight and you have to be off the field by 12:30. All that was going through their head. I told them before the game let’s be us, let’s be Lincoln softball. We were able to get it in seven (innings).”
Lincoln pitchers had their way against opposing batters during the tournament. Lincoln’s duo of Mya Skinner and Chandler Stephens only allowed one run on nine hits while striking out 22 batters in four games. Skinner recorded 17 strikeouts in three wins. She also recorded an RBI in the Golden Bears 2-0 in the championship game.
“She (Mya Skinner) came out and did the thing,” Yoder said. “Chandler Stephens threw the first game against Talladega and Mya finished it up. Those two are a really good pair, they are always going to put us in the position to win as long as we do the little things. Mya came out with the mentality that I’m going to lead this team to victory and we lean on her for that. The team played great behind her. I tell them all the time that it’s a team sport and not a me sport. She has to hit her spots and we have to back her up when the ball is put into play. We throw ground balls in certain situations and we throw fly balls in certain situations. It’s the team’s job to make those routine plays and that’s what we call the easy stuff.”
Lincoln had three players to make the all-county tournament team Jazlin Mitchell led the way for the Golden Bears as she went 5-for-11 at the plate with six RBIs. Mitchell also scored seven runs during the tournament.
McKynlee Young also came up big for the Golden Bears as she went 4-for-9 from the plate with five RBIs. Skinner also was selected on the team.
Yoder and the Golden Bears only had three players to make the team but he felt all of his players were deserving of the honor.
“Jazlin Mitchell played really well for us,” he said. “She played third base and she made some really good plays for us. She hits the ball really well. McKenzie Young also made the all-tournament team. She did a really good job at the plate and on the field. All of our girls did what they were supposed to do. I wish I could give them all the recognition that they deserve because it’s a team sport.”
All-Talladega County Softball Tournament team
Munford: Khloe Shears, Kylie Rooks, and Taylor Darby
Childersburg: Kennedy Burnette and Madison Brooks
Fayetteville: Natalie Liner and Kat Holley
B.B.Comer: Karleigh Milam