Lincoln senior channels frustration into leadership opportunity

LINCOLN — Susan Moore was ranked No. 14 in the state by the coaches' poll, regardless of classification, when Lincoln defeated the Bulldogs 1-0 on the road on March 17. Susan Moore previously defeated Lincoln 2-1 on Feb. 19 and beat the Golden Bears twice last season by a combined score of 9-3.
The victory should have led to the biggest celebration of the season for Makiah Swain. Instead, the senior's frustrations over defensive breakdowns, Susan Moore recorded 10 shots on goal, soured the experience a bit.
"It frustrated me," Swain said. "But afterwards, knowing that some of my teammates were frustrated because I was frustrated, it kind of got to me."
As a backline defender, Swain's name rarely rings out during the games, yet she is the one most of her teammates take their cues from during practices and games.
"She is the most influential player on our team," Lincoln coach William Bailey said. "When her energy is right, I feel like we can play with anybody."
Her postgame conversation with Lincoln's captains forced Swain to take a hard look in the mirror following the victory over Susan Moore (15-3).
The next afternoon Swain went to get advice from Lincoln coach William Bailey's wife, Tammy Bailey.
"She does have some frustration that game, some frustration with herself, frustrations with her teammates before the game, frustrations with her teammates during the game," Tammy Bailey said. "And like you said, I do think that game was a big wake-up call for her because I think she is starting to realize the influence that she has on other people."
Pressure and Personality
The power Swain has over a typical practice is nothing new. All the coaches and players recognize it.
"Her kind of attitude, I guess, is contagious," Lincoln captain Addison Woodruff said. "If she's happy, everybody is happy, if she's outgoing, everybody is outgoing. We know if she's on her game, which is the majority of the time, everybody else is going to be on their game. We can look to her to kind of cheer us up, to kind of make our day better, and she always does."
Tammy Bailey described Swain's personality as both "outgoing" and "captivating." Her husband struggled to find the exact words that best fit Swain's impact on her peers.
"There is just certain people that have a certain presence," William Bailey said. They walk in a room, and they have that ability to either bring that whole room together or shut that whole room down. She is one of those people with a big presence. … I think when her energy is right, they just feed off it, and it really helps carry us with momentum."
Swain said receiving that level of respect from her teammates gives her a great deal of satisfaction and energy. Of course, as with any power, Swain's role as the team's battery comes with a great deal of responsibility.
"It definitely puts pressure on me," Swain said. "Because we have got into some bumps on the road this year where I have had a bad day, and I've seen it's affected my team, and maybe one or two girls will come up and ask me what is wrong, and I have to realize that they are looking at how my energy level is today."
Woodruff said she recognizes the burden that puts on Swain, who serves as a role model not only on the soccer field but also throughout the halls during the school day. She tries to watch out for Swain and pick her up when she's having an off day.
"Myself and a few others, if we see that, we will go up to her and make sure she's okay," Woodruff said. "Try to cheer her up, tell a joke, tell her that she looks amazing today, just because we know she affects the whole team."
Moving Forward
Lincoln beat Susan Moore without leading goal scorer Adyson Hendrix who scored 39 of the team's 66 goals and assisted on 13 others, but the Golden Bears head coach felt the team needed to shake things up if the team was going to prevail against Carroll Ozark, the No. 8 team in 4-5A, on Friday.
"Felt like Makiah was going to give us the best chance to score just with her speed and her aggressive to the ball and the fact she just wins a lot of loose balls," William Bailey said. "Felt like we could probably play pretty good defense behind her."
In the past, Swain spent most of her time at either right-back or center-back, but Bailey moved her to forward against Carroll Ozark, a team that was 7-1-1 when the game began.
"You're trusting me to go up top and fill Addyson Hendrix's shoes," Swain said. "And at first, I was a little nervous, but at the end, my coach asked me to do something, and I delivered for him."
Swain scored her second goal of the season to secure a 1-0 victory over Carroll Ozark after sophomore Emi Nabors passed 10 yards upfield to Swain from the 50-yard line. Swain beat one defender and outran the other three chasing her to finish with a goal scored over the diving keeper.
"It felt amazing," Swain said. "Like with my team by my side to boost me and congratulate me and run up to me after my goal."
After her big score, Bailey left Swain up top for 10 more minutes before moving her to the backline for another 10 minutes. The coach kept rotating her like that throughout the game.
"It is not easy to switch those mindsets from being an outside back to a center-back to a forward back to outside back to a center-back," Bailey said. "There is a lot of different hats to put on in a game, and she handled it flawlessly. She didn't question it, she didn't hesitate. She said alright let's do it and made it happen."
The coach said Swain's position would largely depend on matchups over the coming weeks as the Golden Bears wait on Hendrix to recover from her pulled hamstring.
While the goal meant a lot, the coach was equally proud of how Swain handled herself during the tough moments.
"Friday night's game was putting some frustration aside, moving on," Bailey said. "And just playing, controlling what she could control. It was a huge step forward for her to let that be released and just move on and not be in her own head."
It didn't go unnoticed by her peers either.
"She completely let go, she looked, she felt confident in the game, I think," Woodruff said. "She was able to just let go, feel confident, and I think she trusted all of her teammates to do what they were supposed to do, so she felt comfortable doing what she was supposed to do."
Despite the glowing review from her teammates and coaches, Swain said she did feel frustration rising inside when Carroll recorded 17 shots on goal.
However, this time she thought back to her conversations with Tammy Bailey. So, instead of focusing on the mistakes she made or any missteps from her teammates, Swain said she encouraged her teammates to keep their energy up for another 10 minutes. Focusing on the positive seemed to suck all of the anger right out of her lungs.
While it required some tough conversations at times, Swain said the close-knit bond between the Golden Bears has made this her favorite season ever. Now the senior just hopes she can end her career with the type of ending normally reserved for children's books or the movies.
"I definitely feel like we came out with confidence knowing that one of our top players wasn't in the game, and we still dominated," Swain said of the recent victories. "So I guess we have the mindset of now that we've gotten better in these two games. When Adyson comes back, we're going to be much better than we were before. So I feel that everybody feels great about the season."
William Bailey said he hopes these wins will give all of his players the confidence to know they belong in the conversation with the best teams in the state, especially once the team's not-so-secret weapon returns.
"I remember the frustration and the tears on her (Hendrix's) face," Bailey said. "I told her this will be an opportunity for us. This could be good for us, or it could be really bad. But the hope is that somebody steps up, or that multiple people step up, in her abscence and if they do then we're that much stronger. I think the biggest takeaway from those games is everybody stepped up top to bottom."