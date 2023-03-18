Lincoln’s Hampton nails down Talladega County boys big schools player of year award

Just in case somebody is paying attention, keep on hustling.
Lincoln junior forward Camare Hampton did that from game one to the final four quarters of the season. The 6-foot-3 Hampton had his admirers and his fans.
Updated: March 18, 2023 @ 8:47 am
The jumping jack from Lincoln ran the floor. He attacked the boards, and Hampton muscled through his share of points.
The physical specimen and Golden Bears team leader is the Talladega County big schools boys basketball player of the year.
As for the coach of the year for the big schools, William Fullington of Sylacauga is it. He fills the bill rather nicely.
Fullington led the Aggies on a state playoff run in the second half of the roundball season. The coach commanded a presence, and Fullington designed a winning strategy for Sylacauga.
Two of Fullington’s Aggies players have been named to the big schools all-county first team. Getting the nod for Sylacauga are junior guard Connor Twymon and 6-5 senior forward Grant Hickey.
Filling out the other spots on the all-county boys first team are Munford senior guard Sylvester Smith, Lincoln junior forward Tripp Ward, and the Talladega twosome of Najeh Swain and 5-6 senior guard Jaquintez Garrett.
Swain and Garrett are getting their basketball fine tuning from Tigers head coach Ryan Dawson. He knows how to whip his players into shape.
There are some all-county types on the second team, too. Getting the OK and the good housekeeping seal are Talladega senior forward Terrance Swain, Talladega freshman guard Rlandis Jones, Lincoln senior guard Jamari Dye, Munford senior forward Javion White and a trio of players from Sylacauga.
Pulling off the all-county second team thing are Aggies basketball stars Jay Campbell, Jahmari Jeffries and 6-4 junior forward Quindavius Swain.
Not far behind at all are the Talladega County big schools honorable mention basketball boys with Jaden Townsend, Dontavious Cochran and senior forward Patrick Whitson of Talladega High School, followed by freshman guard B.J. Anderson of Munford, and Kadarius Stockdale and 6-1 senior center Khalil Smith of Lincoln.
Three players from Sylacauga are also county honorable mention types. The basketball triplets from Aggie land are Jordan Roberson, JaMarion Smith and 3-point shooter Ayden Crowe.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.
