Lincoln opens season with test against 6A Southside

Matt Zedaker and the Lincoln Golden Bears will open the 2021 football season Friday when they travel to take on Southside Gadsden.
Zedaker, who is entering his fifth season at the helm at Lincoln, said this is a week that they have been looking forward to for a while.
“We are chomping at the bit to get on the field,” Zedaker said. ”I’m happy that we are back in somewhat of a regular situation. We get to have a full stadium, not so many COVID restrictions, although we are about to have a bunch of them seems like. I’m excited about it being game week. The kids are tired of hitting each and they are ready to be banging on somebody else. We have a big challenge in front of us with a tough game on the road.”
Zedaker has been pleased with what he has seen from his team especially on the offensive side of the ball during fall camp.
Zedaker said that second-year quarterback Jack Poarch and the entire offense have improved leaps and bounds throughout the offseason.
“He is a confident guy,” Zedaker said of Poarch. “He is a very intelligent quarterback, he understands our offense, and he understands every position and what they are trying to do. He gets us lined up and he is very good at reading coverages. Having a year under his belt is going to be that much better. Having Chorion (Kelley) in the backfield with him is going to make it where we don’t have to put so much pressure to win the game with his arm. We can hand the ball off to take some pressure off of him… I’m excited to have him and he is excited.”
The Golden Bears look to improve after a disappointing 2020 season. Last season, Lincoln allowed 32 points per game which was 11 points higher than they allowed in 2019.
“We have a veteran squad coming back that’s hungry and ornery from how they played last year with the amount of points they gave up,” Zedaker said. “They are playing with a chip on their shoulder, and they want to prove something. I think we are right where we are supposed to be as far as going into game week. Hopefully, we continue with great practices this week. We will see what it translates on the field on Friday. “
For the Golden Bears, this will be their fourth year in a row opening the season against Southside. Lincoln has won two of the three meetings and leads the season series, 7-4. The Panthers defeated the Golden Bears 40-27 last season. In 2019, Lincoln went on the road to defeat Southside 26-20 in overtime.
Zedaker expects Southside to come out with a lot of energy to open the game under first-year head coach Miles Holcomb.
“Southside is always a tough game,” Zedaker said. “We have always played them tough and it has been a very tough game. It’s a tough environment to try to steal one on the road. They have a tremendous fan base. Their field is right on top of you, it’s a short sideline. They are going to be fired up with a brand new coach. They get a home opener and they are coming out guns blazing. We have to withstand the first five minutes of hype then you go down and you play football.”
Execution and winning the turnover over battle will be vital for the Golden Bears if they plan to open the season with a win.
“Can we take care of the ball that’s probably the No.1 factor in the first game of the year,” Zedaker said. “Can we have zero turnovers or less turnovers than them? We have to handle the adversity, handle the environment and try to be solid on special teams.”
Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Barney Hood Stadium in Southside.