Lincoln looks to get offense going against St. Clair County

Lincoln will look to get back on track when the Golden Bears travel to take on St. Clair County Friday night at 7.
For the Golden Bears this is their third road game of the season. Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker expects it will be a hostile atmosphere for his Golden Bears.
“We are going to their place for their first home football game of the year, it’s also their homecoming,” Zedaker said. “It’s going to be another tough environment for us to go play in on the road. We have to be able to handle those distractions. We have to improve and get back to playing the way we were playing the first two games of the year. We have to be prepared when we get off the bus and execute offensively and on defense.”
Lincoln (1-3, 0-1) will try to spoil the main event on homecoming but will have to get things back in order after losing to Center Point 44-10 last week.
Finishing drives is something that the Golden Bears have focused on this week. Zedaker is confident that his team will be able to light up the scoreboard if they clean up their mistakes. Through the first three games, Lincoln is only averaging 12 points per game.
“The scores aren’t showing but if anyone is watching we are about to explode,” Zedaker said. “We moved the ball from 10 to the 10 all night last Friday then we would just implode on ourselves. One time we were third and goal at the 8-yard line and the snap went to our head and we ended up punting at the 40. Things like that are killing us.
"The offense is clicking but we have to stop making so many errors once we get in the red zone. … We have to finish what we start and finish with points.”
Over the first four weeks of the season, the Golden Bears have had players out due to COVID or injuries. Last week, Lincoln had a few key players out, but Zedaker said his team is going into this week’s game with everyone available.
“This week could be the first week all year that we are going into a game that we have our full line of weapons that we can attack with,” Zedaker said. "Fingers crossed, because anything can happen. But Lord willing it looks like we are going to have a full squad for the first time all year. It’s exciting to get everybody on the field at one time and not having kids filling for other positions.”
The Saints (0-3, 0-2) enter tonight’s game seeking their first win of the season. St. Clair County fell to Alexandria 50-7 last week. Even though the Saints have not had much success on the gridiron, Zedaker said that they will present several challenges to Lincoln’s defense.
“Defensively, we have to be very solid in our run fits,” Zedaker said. “We have to read our run-pass keys really well. We can’t let them do what they do. We have to play assignment football. He is going to do what he does and keep doing it until you make a mistake. We have to stay in our run fits, and not let the play-action, bootleg pass game catch us for the big one. “