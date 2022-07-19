 Skip to main content
Lincoln leads the All-Talladega County Soccer team

Lincoln-Munford girls soccer-bc_18.jpg

Lincon's Adyson Hendrix and Munford's Savannah Tovar go after the ball in the Talladega County soccer tournament Friday night.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Lincoln High School’s soccer team had a stellar 2022 season. The Golden Bears finished with a 15-10 record which included winning the Talladega County Tournament. Lincoln also won the Class 4A-5A, Area 10 title for the second season in a row. Lincoln’s season came to an end in the second round of the playoffs as they fell to Westbrook Christian.

“We had an awesome year,” Lincoln head coach Will Bailey said. “We tied a team record in wins with 15. We made it to the second round of the playoffs. We had two girls make first-team all-state in 5A and two girls make second-team all-state. Adyson Hendrix was lights out; she had 40 goals and 14 assists in just 16 games. Erin Barker signed to play at Faulkner. She set a single-season record at goalie for saves and shutouts. She has the career records for both of those. It was definitely a heck of a season.”

LaVonte Young is senior sports reporter for The Daily Home. Contact him at lyoung@dailyhome.com or follow him on Twitter @LYoung_DHSports.