Lincoln leads the All-Talladega County Soccer team

Lincoln High School’s soccer team had a stellar 2022 season. The Golden Bears finished with a 15-10 record which included winning the Talladega County Tournament. Lincoln also won the Class 4A-5A, Area 10 title for the second season in a row. Lincoln’s season came to an end in the second round of the playoffs as they fell to Westbrook Christian.
“We had an awesome year,” Lincoln head coach Will Bailey said. “We tied a team record in wins with 15. We made it to the second round of the playoffs. We had two girls make first-team all-state in 5A and two girls make second-team all-state. Adyson Hendrix was lights out; she had 40 goals and 14 assists in just 16 games. Erin Barker signed to play at Faulkner. She set a single-season record at goalie for saves and shutouts. She has the career records for both of those. It was definitely a heck of a season.”
The Golden Bears had six players earn a spot on the All-Talladega County team including the Most Outstanding Defender, the Golden Boot Award as well as Coach of the Year honors.
Adyson Hendrix earned the Golden Boot Award. The senior recorded 40 goals and 14 assists for the Golden Bears. Hendrix finished third in the state in goals this season and finished 13th all-time in goals with 111.
“The Golden Boot is it, man, she had 40 goals and 14 assists,” Bailey said. “Just the threat of her being on the field opened things up for our other girls. She was injured for the back half of our season and in the playoffs but when she was out there it was huge for our team. It doesn’t take a math whiz to know that scoring 40 goals in 16 games is a lot, but what I’m most proud of this season is how she created for her teammates to be successful.”
Kailey Morgan was selected as the Most Outstanding Defender. Morgan played a major role in the Golden Bears’ defense as. Lincoln only allowed 1.4 goals per game in 2022.
“Kailey is an outstanding player for us,” Bailey said. “She kind of bounced around for us. She played forward, she played some mid(fielder), and this season we decided that we were going to play her at center back. It really paid off as we only allowed 1.3 or 1.4 goals per game for the season. I can’t tell you how many times she came out of nowhere to make a play. Her speed is unmatched; she is one if not the fastest player on the field in every game. Time in and time out she makes big plays in front of the goal to take the pressure away from our goalkeeper. In girls soccer, it is huge if you can win the 50-50 balls. It’s more like a 100-0 when she is involved. ``
Makiah Swain, Addison Woodruff, Emi Nabors, and Erin Barker were selected to the all-county team.
Bailey was named the Talladega County Soccer Coach of the Year. Bailey said this accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the girls.
“The girls make me look good,” he said. “I’m so proud of the way that they played. We had a lot of adversity this year, probably the most adversity that we ever had to deal with as a program with injuries and people getting sick. The girls stepped up, we had a win against a No.1 ranked team in Susan Moore. We also defeated Carroll-Ozark who was in the top 10. Both of those games were without Addison (Hendrix). It’s an awesome award and feels good to me but it’s a testament to the hard work, dedication, commitment, and love that the girls had for the game and each other. They refused to let up and allow adversity to win. I’m really proud of them.”
Munford continued to take steps in the right direction in 2022. The Lions finished the season with a 6-7 record which is their best record since becoming a varsity program three seasons ago. The Lions were led by Catherine Harris. The junior proved to be one of the best scorers in the state as she scored 32 of Munford’s 42 goals this season.
Harris’ season didn’t go unnoticed as she earned Box-to-Box Midfielder of the Year honors. Harris came to the team focused on being a defender, but Munford head coach Darrell Smith knew after watching her practice that she could be a threat on the offensive end of the field as well.
“After watching her in the first practice I learned real quick that she was a special player that could play anywhere on the field,” Smith said. “She adjusted well in the midfield role and ended up playing center mid. She scored 32 of our 42 goals this season while also spending a majority of each game being a defender from the midfield position. There’s no telling how many miles she ran up and down the field each game. Even on those hot days, she rarely came out of the game… When we needed to score a goal, get a stop on defense, a corner kick, or a goal kick, Cash was who our girls depended on to help get it done.”
Macy Hill earned a spot on the all-county team for the Lions.
Sylacauga also had a strong season in 2022. The Aggies finished with a 10-8 record and they fell in the second round of the 4A-5A playoffs to John Carroll.
The Aggies had four players selected to the all-county team including the Keeper of the Year.
Sydney Ezekial was named the All- Talladega County Keeper of the Year. The senior had an outstanding season as she recorded 102 saves this season for Sylacauga. Ezekial recorded 102 saves for the season including 26 against John Carroll in the first round of the playoffs.
Katlyn Boozer, Molly Childress, and September Bowen earned all-county honors for Sylacauga.
Childersburg’s Aubrey Foy and Madison Vincent earned all-county honors.
Talladega’s Anna Kate Wallace was selected to the all-county squad.
