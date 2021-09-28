Lincoln High School prays for beloved football coach

LINCOLN — The Lincoln community is praying for Lincoln High School’s assistant football coach Chance Byrd and his family after an incident Monday night caused him to be transported by helicopter to the University of Alabama at Birmingham hospital.
“It’s a very tragic day,” Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker said. “We lost an outstanding coach, we lost a brother, we lost a friend, we lost a father figure to some kids, we lost a part of Lincoln today. He has been a part of Lincoln his whole life, he was well known, he was an awesome young man. Any time a tragedy happens there are a lot of questions why. We just put our faith in the big man up above, he knows everything.”
Zedaker and the Golden Bears coaching staff met with the team during a meeting Tuesday morning to break the news to the team. Lincoln had counselors available throughout the day for the student body as well as the faculty.
“Obviously, there were a lot of tears shed this morning,” Zedaker said. “I think we have done a good job of allowing them to express their emotions, and it’s not just today. This will go on for a while. Our administration, our school, our school staff, teachers, and everybody has been awesome today. I can’t say enough about our principals Mr. (Chad) Bynum, and Mr. (Matt) Brooks have handled this.
"The kids were in shock, then they were upset, they were sad, then they started to remember the good things. The biggest thing is to go to work and play the way he would want us to play.”
Even though the players and coaches are mourning, Lincoln still plans to play Corner on Thursday night.
“There is going to be a game here on Thursday night, and Coach Byrd would want us to play to our best ability,” Zedaker said. “We definitely have extra incentive to go play for him, his mom, his dad and his family. We are going to do our best to prepare for Corner. We’re going to go out and play the best game that we can play.”
Lincoln plans to honor Byrd against Corner. Zedaker said the program also plans to hold a game in his honor later in the season.
“We have a decal that we are going to put on the back of our helmet on Thursday night with his name on it,” Zedaker said. “I’m sure we will have a moment of silence on Thursday.”
The 2014 graduate was a four-sport letterman while he was at Lincoln. On the gridiron, Byrd led the Golden Bears to the playoffs his junior and senior seasons. Byrd fulfilled his dream of playing college football when he signed with Lawrence University in Wisconsin. After having a stellar freshman season which saw him throw for 1,459 and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for 416 yards and three touchdowns. Byrd finished his college career at Huntingdon College.
Byrd joined the staff at Lincoln High School three years ago as a math teacher and assistant coach for football.
Zedaker said during his tenure at Lincoln, he hasn’t met a person that didn’t think the world of Byrd.
“He was as good as good could be,” Zedaker said. “He was genuine, he was real, and he was loved by a lot of people. He’s what’s good about Lincoln. He’s the epitome of what Lincoln is about. He represented well, he represented the school and community well. He was great at everything he did. It’s a hard pill to swallow.”