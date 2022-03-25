Lincoln finds offensive identity in win over B.B. Comer

SYLACAUGA — Lincoln coach Matt Collier has been looking for a leadoff hitter all season. He might have finally found one in junior Gavin Hobbs, who shone in his first start at the top of the rotation in Lincoln’s 16-5, six-inning win over B.B. Comer on Thursday.
“As I see it right now, he is our leadoff hitter,” Collier said. “Until he shows he can’t do it, but today he showed that he could, so I was very proud of him.”
Hobbs’ first hit came at the end of the fourth inning when he drove in two runners despite facing two outs. Those runs were the last ones Lincoln scored in the fourth, but the damage was already done. The Golden Bears scored eight times in that inning alone to take a 12-4 lead over B.B. Comer.
“We finally strung hits together,” Collier said. “All year, we would get somebody on base, we would move them, we’d have two chances to get them in, but we couldn’t do it.”
Of course, Hobbs’ big day didn’t start or end in the fourth inning. He finished the day with two hits, a game-high three RBIs, and a game-high four runs scored, but none of those numbers accurately describe how much of a nightmare the junior was on the bases.
Hobbs routinely stole at least one base, and he almost always used his speed to advance multiple bases whenever his teammates put the ball into play. B.B. Comer walked the junior the first three times, but Hobbs finally put the ball into the play during his last two turns with the bat.
“He did a great job,” Collier said. “He got on base all day, when we had runners in scoring position, he got the job done. Very proud of him, especially what he did on the bases. He took advantage of it.”
The Lincoln coach was also impressed with senior Danny Diego who returned this week after a two-week injury. Diego, who batted third, drove in Hobbs all three times they swung in the same inning. He finished the afternoon with two hits, a game-high three RBIs and one score.
“It is huge,” Collier said. “You could tell a difference in the whole dugout. Once you have your guy on your team and he is able to play, it just gives you a boost.”
What to know
— B.B. Comer senior Korey Anderson Jr. gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead after he stole home in the first inning after the Lincoln catcher mistakenly tossed the ball aside. The catcher incorrectly believed the previous strikeout was the third out, but to his dismay, he quickly realized that the scoreboard was incorrectly showing two outs during the last at-bat.
— After giving up two runs in the third inning, the Tigers responded with two of their own, but things quickly unraveled.
— Four of Lincoln’s first five batters in the fourth inning recorded a hit, and three of the first eight walked. B.B. Comer was simply never able to catch up as the Tigers finished the day with four total hits compared to Lincoln’s 15.
— Lincoln’s starting pitcher, Caden Newell, struck out two of 10 batters while only giving up two hits. He was replaced by senior Luke Collier, who struck out one of nine batters while giving up two hits. The Golden Bears then turned to eighth-grader Jayce Thompson and seventh-grader Nic Catlett to finish the game out in the fifth and sixth inning, respectively. Neither gave up a hit.
Who said
— Collier on the importance of Thursday’s offensive showcase: “It is huge. Confidence is key, and hitting is 90 percent confidence and 10 percent timing. So when they feel confident at the plate, they can swing with anybody because they can. Early in the year, we did swing it well, and then the rainouts our timing got off and playing these games consistently, the three in four days, it helps us a lot with our timing, and you can tell by the way we swung it today.”
— Collier on the performance of his pitchers at the end of a busy week: “It is a grind so we got to throw some new pitchers out there and some of them they did a good job, they opened my eyes to them so we might have a few more arms than I thought going into area play.”
— Collier on the performance of freshman shortstop Griffin Wilson: “He didn’t start the year as our shortstop, but he quickly took it over. He’s going to be a great player for years.”
Next Up
— Lincoln hosts Alexandria on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
— B.B. Comer hosts Vincent on Thursday at 4 p.m.