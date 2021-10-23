Lincoln clinches playoff berth, defeats Moody 31-19

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Golden Bears have secured their spot in the playoffs after defeating Moody 31-19 on Friday night.
Lincoln head coach Coach Zedaker said he felt relief after claiming the victory.
“It was a big win,” Zedaker said. “A lot of credit to all the coaching staff, we had a great week of practice and glad we were on our home field. Got to give Moody a lot of credit, they’re a really good football team. I think we’re evenly matched; I think we just made a few more plays than they did.”
The Golden Bears began the night with a 6-yard touchdown by running back Chorion Kelly on their first possession. However, the Blue Devils immediately responded once given the ball back.
Kolby Seymour stepped up as starting quarterback for the first time as Moody’s regular quarterback A.J. Wallace was sidelined because of an injury. On the second play of the Blue Devils first possession, Seymour handed the ball to running back Blaine Burke who ran it up the field into the end zone for a 76-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7.
In an attempt to answer, Moody’s defense limited Lincoln to a 12-yard field goal to slightly pull away 10-7. While the Golden Bears defense kept Moody to no points for the rest of the half, Lincoln saw a chance for another field goal, however, the team fumbled on the snap to keep the score 10-7 going into intermission.
The Blue Devils found their first lead of the game coming into the third quarter after recovering a Lincoln fumble at the Golden Bears 31-yard line. Burke continued to take the lead as he posted an 8-yard touchdown. A missed extra point would put the Blue Devils ahead only 13-10 to end the third.
Going into the final quarter, the Golden Bears scored two straight touchdowns in the fourth including a 34-yard touchdown by wide receiver Andrew Baker and a 35-yard TD by Kelly following an interception by Brandon Estelle to put the Bears ahead 24-13.
Moody showed signs of hope after Seymour ran the ball 55-yards to the 11-yard line. After helping put his team on the 2-yard line, Burke scored his third touchdown for the Blue Devils. A missed two-point conversion closed the gap 24-19.
The Golden Bears, however, put the game away with one last touchdown by Kelly to take the 31-19 win.
Zedaker emphasized the key to his team’s win was eliminating Moody’s big play and wearing down their offense.
“We were lucky they didn’t have their starting quarterback, because he’s a heck of a player, but you know that’s football and we’re missing a lot of starters too, but I think our kids did an outstanding job,” Zedaker said.
“It’s a great feeling to get back in the playoffs, especially after going 2-8 last year.”
Lincoln will have a bye week this Friday before heading to the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.