Lincoln claims historic win over rival Munford

LINCOLN — Lincoln running back Chorion Kelly only needed a foot to move the chains on third down early in the first quarter of Lincoln’s 69-13 victory over Munford on Friday night.
At least three or four defenders met him right around the line of scrimmage. Kelly spun around so many times he lost count.
“My adrenaline be rushing and I just go,” Kelly said. “Half the time my body does things on its own so three of those five spins were probably just my mind doing it by itself.”
During his imitation of a cyclone, the senior dislodged any concerns that a torn ACL last season would hold him back. He also shed the low expectations of an offense that scored only 51 points in Lincoln’s first four games and any member of the Munford defense to lay a hand on him.
Some 40 yards later, Kelly was celebrating his first score of the evening. No defender had gotten close to him after he ripped free initially.
“That is one of the best feelings when you can just open up and run wild,” Kelly said. “Looking around and see nobody around you. And you get to showcase your speed if you have any. In my case, I used to not have any, so I get to showcase that now.”
Kelly finished the best game of his career with 20 carries for 214 yards and three touchdowns. His standout performance helped Lincoln (3-3, with one loss by forfeit) claim the program’s second victory over Munford (2-4) since 2011.
In fact, before Friday night, the rivalry had grown especially one-sided lately as Munford won four of the last six by at least 14 points.
“Anytime you put 69 points up, you get a lot of confidence,” Lincoln coach Matt Zedaker said. “We got a region win last week, we just beat our biggest rival, and that trampolines us into the back half of the season and region play.”
Lincoln’s starters on offense played the first seven series, which included only one drive in the second half. The Golden Bears capped each drive with a touchdown, and most of them went by quickly.
Lincoln’s starting offense by drive:
1, 5 plays, 54 yards
2, 4 plays, 59 yards
3, 3 plays, 49 yards
4, 3 plays, 35 yards
5, 3 plays, 9 yards
6, 9 plays, 80 yards
7, 7 plays, 56 yards
What to know
—Kelly wasn’t the only back with something to prove on Friday night. His backup, Landon Waller, played for the first time since tearing his ACL during the second week of the 2020 season. Waller found the end zone from five yards out on his first carry of the night during Lincoln’s second drive. He finished the evening with 50 rushing yards and three touchdowns on only nine carries.
—Munford freshman Amare Edmondson didn’t get the ball until the final moments in the first half, but he made the most of his opportunities down the stretch, piling up 127 rushing yards and one touchdown on 13 carries.
Who said
—Munford coach Michael Easley on Edmondson: “He’s a great kid. He is fun to coach, he is always very coachable, and he’s always doing everything we ask him to do. So yeah, he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”
—Zedaker on Kelly: “He is on a mission to prove something. He is kind of under the radar because he had an ACL injury first game of the year last year. So he is on a mission to be one of the better backs in our county and the state. Tonight he showed what he can do.”
Next up
—Lincoln hosts Corner on Thursday. Munford returns to action Oct. 1 at Cherokee County.