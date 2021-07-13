Lincoln, Childersburg have good showing in FCA 7-on-7 tournament

The start of the high school football season is still five weeks away, but several area teams were out competing on Tuesday.
Childersburg hosted the third annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes 7-on-7 tournament. The 12-team passing tournament featured 10 teams that were from Talladega County or St. Clair County.
Lincoln finished runner-up in the tournament after falling 26-10 to Benjamin Russell in the championship game. Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker was pleased with the way his team competed Tuesday.
“It was a great day,” Zedaker said. “I appreciate Cole Limbaugh and the FCA for putting this on. It is always a good tournament. The purpose of the tournament is to get some good football work in and learn about the Lord. I think we accomplished both.
"I'm proud of my guys. We got to the final game and we just ran out of gas. We just came off a 10-day break so I am pleased with the way we played and our effort. Getting to that final game is big. It’s a lot of things that we can correct and a lot of positive things that we can build off of. All in all it was a good day. We came out of it injury-free, so we're pretty happy.”
The Golden Bears finished the day with a 4-2 record which included wins over Talladega, Sylacauga and B.B. Comer in pool play. Lincoln defeated Pell City 18-14 in the semifinals to advance to the championship game. Zedaker was impressed with his team’s even-keel approach displayed during the tournament.
“I am seeing a bunch of young men mature,” Zedaker said. “The maturity level of this team from where it was last year is tenfold because we basically have the same team. We had a small senior class. It is the maturity level; they are not getting real high or low. They are going out and doing what they are supposed to do. That is a big plus going into this season.”
Host school Childersburg had a good showing on Tuesday as well. The Tigers finished with a 4-1 record in pool play which included wins over Pell City (junior varsity), Winterboro, Victory Christian, and Fayetteville. The Tigers’ lone loss came against B.B. Comer.
“Cole Limbaugh did a great job of putting it on,” Johnson said. “It was great competition. Last year, we couldn’t hold it, so this year it was fun with 12 teams here. I thought my kids played great in pool play. We went 4-1. We lost to Comer by eight points. We came out and competed. I am proud of my guys, I am proud of my coaches because we didn’t know what to expect coming out with a young group. They came out and had a great day. I am just proud to be able to come out and enjoy the day of playing football.”
Johnson said he was pleased with what he saw from some of his new players on Tuesday.
“Chris Swain is in his first year playing quarterback and he did a good job for us,” Johnson said. “We have Sharrod Robertson, playing corner and receiver. He had a monster game for us. We have Seth Garrett, Kevin Duncan, and Jacorey Stone.
Those are my basketball guys out playing and it is just fun to see them play and compete.”
Johnson also used to enjoy watching Limbaugh compete on the gridiron and on the diamond at Childersburg. Limbaugh, who graduated from Childersburg, is an area representative of the FCA and he is responsible for putting on the tournament.
For Limbaugh, this event is the highlight of his year.
“Today is probably my favorite day of the year,” he said. “It is a day to come out and have our local coaches and athletes here to compete. They get to hear a message centered around Christ. It is one of my favorite days of every year.”
Benjamin Russell won the tournament with a 5-1 record with wins over Lincoln, Comer (twice), Winterboro, Sylacauga, and Talladega.
“It was a great day, our guys really competed well, ” Benjamin Russell head coach Aubrey Blackwell said. “We lost a game today where I don’t feel like we played our best. I challenged our guys to go fight through adversity and they did. They didn’t turn back and they really came together. I really saw a lot of great things from our guys. They were able to overcome some things and find a way to make plays.”