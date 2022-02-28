Lincoln boys secure back-to-back county titles over Munford

LINCOLN — Lincoln successfully defended its county championship Friday night when the Golden Bears secured the program's second-ever county title in a 7-1 win over Munford.
"It felt like we were playing for something bigger than all these other games," Lincoln senior Jaylon Rivers said. "Like this one meant more because back in the past, we just kept losing it, and we just now winning it, and I want to keep it going when I leave."
As he did last year, Rivers took home the tournament MVP trophy for his efforts which included two goals and one assist on Friday night.
"It means a lot to get it twice in a row. … I can't do it myself," Rivers said.
Rivers' success on Friday came despite a recent position change. Lincoln coach Michael Duff said the senior embraced his decision to move Rivers back from a forward to a mid.
"It was just all-around a game-changer for him, for our team, and for the tournament," Duff said.
Sophomore Andrew Baker also scored twice in the championship game. His first goal, a header right in front of the net, gave the Golden Bears a 3-0 lead in the 19th minute.
He then scored again in the 26th minute when he fought through Munford's keeper.
"We recently switched Baker and put him up top, and I think it has really opened up a lot of opportunities because he hustles really hard," Duff said. "He's a hard worker. … and he hasn't scored yet. So I hope tonight is a big momentum boost for him going forward."
What to know
—Baker's header was easily one of the most impressive goals of the night. If any goal topped that one, it probably belongs to Lincoln freshman Mason Hill, who kicked a high ball from the sideline 17 yards away from the goal. Despite the distance, the ball flew with such power that it sailed between the Munford keeper's hands.
—Lincoln recorded 12 shots on goal in the first half while preventing Munford from getting a single quality look in the half.
—Lincoln's first goal came in the 13th minute, and the Golden Bears followed that score up with four more in the following 13 minutes. No one scored again until Dakota Frank finally got the Lions on the board in the 48th minute, thanks to a timely assist from Jose Arroyo.
—Frank was joined on the all-tournament team by Arroyo and Danillo Garcia. Rivers represented Lincoln alongside teammates Hill, Jaleel Harris and Seth Lett.
Who said
—Duff on the win: "Next week is a huge week with Sylacauga, and then we got White Plains our first area game on Thursday. So obviously, we like where we're going. We got to fix some things, but this was a good boost for our kids."
—Munford coach Darrell Smith: "Proud of the boys and the girls. This is just the third year our program has been in existence, and the first year we didn't get to play but about five games in the varsity program, so last year was really our first full year. We've come a long way."
Next up
— Lincoln hosts Sylacauga Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
— Munford will travel to Saks on Tuesday at 7 p.m.