 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lathem leads Munford to silver bracket crown

High school volleyball teaser
Tucker Webb/Consolidated Publishing

If she did any more it would have been illegal.

Kastin Lathem had herself a dream tournament, with a girls volleyball twist or two. Lathem, the sophomore setter from Munford, led the Lions to the silver bracket title in the Donoho Classic last weekend in Anniston.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.