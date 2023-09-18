Lathem leads Munford to silver bracket crown

If she did any more it would have been illegal.
Kastin Lathem had herself a dream tournament, with a girls volleyball twist or two. Lathem, the sophomore setter from Munford, led the Lions to the silver bracket title in the Donoho Classic last weekend in Anniston.
After four matches under her volleyball belt, Lathem had 47 assists, six service aces and 19 digs. Lathem wasn’t done either until tying it all together with four kills.
The Munford Lions won two matches and lost two matches in the Saturday tournament. Munford beat Glencoe 25-16, 25-12 and Westminster Christian 25-21, 25-18. The Munford girls also lost to Isabella 25-17, 23-25, 15-10 and Spring Garden, 25-14, 25-17.
The Lions got some superlative tournament play from Ashtyn Bishop (44 digs, three service aces), Brooklyn Pressley (nine digs, two aces) and junior outside hitter Alys Mosley (17 digs, nine kills).
Munford kept the pressure on, too, with Mylie Stephens (eight service aces, 14 kills, eight digs), Kaylyn Turner (17 digs, 17 kills), Breanna Hailes (six kills, eight digs) and freshman middle blocker Lauryn Brewster (seven kills, one dig). The Lions also got five aces and two digs from senior Aubrey Lathem.
Lions defeat Fayetteville: In two Thursday afternoon volleyball matches, Munford beat Fayetteville and lost to the Sylacauga Aggies in Sylacauga. The Munford girls won, 25-23, 25-13 against the Wolves, but Munford fell to the Aggies, 25-20, 25-17.
Munford played some hearty and high-fiving volleyball with Bishop and her 10 digs and one assist, Kastin Lathem and her 13 digs and 24 assists, and Mosley with her nine digs, five kills and one service ace.
The Lions played some more enterprising and fast volleyball with Mylie Stephens (five kills, four digs, five aces) and senior middle blocker Kaylyn Turner (nine digs, one ace and one kill). Munford’s Pressley gave her team another shot of adrenaline with six digs and two service aces.
Fayetteville tops Coosa Central: The Wolves played some winning volleyball, too, with a three-set verdict over the Cougars 26-24, 25-12, 25-6 on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in Fayetteville. The Wolves also won the junior varsity match 25-15, 25-10 over Coosa Central.
Freshman Isabella Kelley led Fayetteville in varsity play with nine service aces. She can put the ball wherever she wants. Kelley has a cannon of a serve.
The Fayetteville volleyball girls are coached by Ginger McArthur.
