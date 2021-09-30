KICK LIKE A GIRL: Soccer-turned-football star aces place-kicking duties for Pell City

PELL CITY — Saylor Richard was destined to play football.
At least, she told the middle school football coach as much in the seventh grade, only to find out they don’t kick field goals and extra points until high school.
So Richard, a year-round soccer player for both Pell City and club teams, put her football aspirations on hold, but she never forgot them. During the summer of 2019, she wrote "Saylor Richard is the new kicker" on the head football coach’s whiteboard.
“It was just a joke — at first,” Richard said, “that turned into something real.”
There were two senior kickers during the fall of 2019, including the Panthers’ first female kicker, Harper Bell. So Richard’s “joke” came one year too early, but this season she has made 13 of 14 extra points for Pell City (1-4) after being flawless last season with double-digit attempts.
Saylor Richard has made 13 of 14 extra points for Pell City and a field goal of 23 yards.
Richard also successfully knocked down her first of two career field goal attempts from 23 yards out against Oxford on Sept. 10. That kick came only minutes after her first attempt, from 29 yards out, was partially blocked by Vanderbilt commit Miguel Mitchell, in part due to what Pell City coach Wayne Lee described as a less than smooth exchange between the snapper and the holder.
“I was already mad about the other one, and if it would have hit someone, it probably would have got stuck in their facemask,” Richard said. “I kicked it so hard.”
Some of that frustration started the previous week when she rebounded to knock down her final seven extra points after missing against the Tigers at the beginning of the game for the first time ever.
Her perfect streak had come up a lot that afternoon after a television reporter brought it up in an interview that morning.
Maybe that added some pressure, or maybe all that talk was just tempting fate, but either way, Richard remembers getting a weird feeling when she set up for that one.
“I cried when I missed one because I thought every kicker went perfect, and I was so mad,” Richard said.
Richard is the only one dwelling on that. In fact, Lee said he trusts Richard enough to send her out for field goals up to 35 yards out, so he certainly doesn’t sweat out the extra points the same way several of his peers do.
“I don’t worry that much about it,” Lee said. “When we score a touchdown in my mind, Saylor is making the extra point through, and that is a good thought to go through your mind right there that you can count on the extra point. You see a lot of games, people miss the extra points, and it comes down to that.”
Lee might not stress over extra points anymore, but Richard certainly does.
“I will be so happy we scored a touchdown, and then I will be like, oh my gosh, I’ve got to go out and kick the ball,” Richard said. “I get so sick, I get butterflies in my stomach.”
Those moments before she steps back, taps her toe three times, and then steps forward for the kick are somewhat unique. In most other aspects of her life, Richard is extremely comfortable in her surroundings.
Even being the only girl on a football team of more than 50 boys didn’t phase her, although she can’t say the same for the smell that accompanies them.
“Our (girls) locker room smells like bath and body works, and theirs smells like a shoe,” Richard said.
Richard isn’t a quiet addition to the team by any means. She has taken it upon herself to instruct some of her cramp-prone teammates to hydrate before the games, and she helps the guys clean their visors which Richard insists would otherwise lead to missed tackles.
While there’s no doubt Richard has helped the Panthers, joining the football team has also helped her become a better soccer player.
“She got stronger out on the field,” said her father, Brian Richard. “And she was able to control people a little more … and the (increased) distance she puts on the free kicks has been huge.”
Richard credits some of those improvements with the workouts she does for football, but the place-kicking technique has also been helpful since the situation is similar to the staged nature of free kicks.
Football has also given her a wealth of unforgettable memories, including her first extra point, which she successfully kicked despite breaking her bottom two ribs roughly 48 hours earlier.
“She made the kick, and she came running off, and you could just see the big smile on her face,” Brian Richard said. “And Harper Bell, who had kicked the previous year, she was standing on the sideline, and they hugged, and they were just so happy that they were able to share that moment.”
Richard, like many of her classmates, hasn’t decided on a college yet. Her future on the soccer field and her sense of the overall campus will determine where she ends up, but Richard said she would be happy to walk on as a place-kicker if the chance to continue her football career arises.
“I tell my mom (kicking) really puts a new perspective on Friday nights,” Richard said. “So I tried to tell my friends that. ... ‘Y’all don’t understand how hyped up we get for just a football game for y’all.’
“It makes my weeks go by faster, it makes my Fridays go by faster, and it is what I look forward to now. It is completely different being on the field. … I love every minute of it.”