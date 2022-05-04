Kevin Herod leaves Talladega to take job at Langston

Kevin Herod was named the head women's basketball coach for the Langston University women’s basketball team on Tuesday. Herod is the second Talladega College coach to leave for Langston University within the last few weeks. Chris Wright was named the men’s basketball coach last month.
In eight seasons at the helm, Herod played a major role in building Talladega College into a traditional powerhouse in the NAIA.
“It has been a phenomenal run,” Herod said.” I’m just so proud of the work that we have done. I want to thank Dr. Billy C. Hawkins; I want to thank Coach Romeo (Lagmay) for giving me a shot to come here and complete my degree. We have done some amazing things; we have changed lives and impacted lives. People have graduated; they have families now with great jobs. That’s what a coach is supposed to do, they are supposed to be a mentor and they are supposed to be a teacher. I think we’ve been able to do that and I’m glad that I’ve done it here.”
Herod led the Lady Tornadoes and compiled a record of 171-68 in his eight seasons as a head coach. The 171 wins are the most wins of any HBCU women's basketball head coach over that eight-year span.
During his tenure, Herod led Talladega to four Gulf Coast Athletic Conference regular-season championships (2015-16, 2016-17, 2019-20, and 2020-21. The Tornadoes won the GCAC tournament championships during the 2016-17 season. He was named GCAC Coach of the Year twice (2015-16, 2016-17). He also won 119 games as an assistant coach at Talladega.
“We have been able to be the winningest women’s program in the state of Alabama,” Herod said. “That’s in any division in the last 10 years. We have reached a national level status where Talladega College is known for women’s basketball. I think us being able to win six championships in eight years is an amazing thing for the Talladega women’s program.”
Herod takes over a Langston program that finished with a 19-11 record this past season. Herod said Langston is similar to Talladega.
“It’s a great family atmosphere,” he said. “They believe in excellence. To me, this felt like another home to me. Talladega will always be home for me. They gave me a life that I never thought that I could have. Now I’m able to take that life and impact others.”
Herod said he felt like he accomplished everything that he could during his time at Talladega. The veteran coach believes he can take Langston to another level with what he has learned at Talladega.
“I was an athletic director, I was a head coach and I feel like I got to a point where the program excelled and became an elite program,” Herod said. “I knew it was time for me to pass that python off to another person who has a shot to take the program to the next level. I know that I left the program in a better spot than when I got there. To me, it’s a great measure of success for us as a staff. I want to continue to grow, and I want to be able to impact other lives. I thought Langston was a great place to do it.”