Katie Head hits 3 home runs to lead Mobile past Talladega College

Katie Head hit a career-high three home runs and six RBIs to lead the University of Mobile past Talladega College 16-0 on Friday. For Head, this was the first multiple home run game of her career.
“I was excited about it,” Head said. “I thought we needed to pick up in the first inning, and we did. I wasn’t trying to hit it like that, but it comes and goes I guess. I just told myself that I need to straighten myself up and square up to the ball as much as I could.”
Head’s first home run of the afternoon came in the second inning when she hit a two-run bomb to left field to increase the Rams’ lead to 5-0.
Head’s next two home runs came during a nine-run explosion for Mobile in the sixth inning. The junior outfielder increased the Rams’ lead to 8-0 with a towering two-run homer to left field. Her second home run of the inning was a three-run shot to the left field fence to increase Mobile’s lead to 16-0.
“It was an inside pitch,” Head said. “She tried to throw it outside, but they were all balls. I was kind of hoping that she threw it on the outside to see what I could do with that pitch. Everything that I hit was an inside pitch, so I did what I had to.”
Head has hit all four of her home runs on the season within the last week. Head credits the extra work that she has put in working on her game for her success at the plate.
“I calmed down,” Head said. “I told myself to try not to be so hard on myself, and I started working on my swing every day. I was able to get back to where I was in my junior year in high school. I told myself that I needed to work like that year, and that’s what I’m doing.”
What to know
— Mobile's Madilyn Sheffield also had a big day as she recorded two hits with three RBIs.
—Ashlyn Stewart also recorded two RBIs for Mobile.
—Jaden Morace, Kristen Black record two hits for the Rams
— Daisy Bejarano and Aniyah Easley recorded the only two hits for Talladega.
—Brinkley Goff was the winning pitcher for Mobile. She allowed one hit in one inning of action. Sydnee Fitzgerald allowed one hit in five innings from the circle.
— Talladega’s Miranda Butler allowed 12 earned runs and 15 hits in six innings.
Who said:
—Alison Sellers-Cook on Head’s performance over the last week:
“I think she is really seeing the ball really well, and she has been getting the pitch that she hits very well. She was able to capitalize on that, knowing what she does well.
—Talladega head coach Amber Hallman on her team’s performance on Friday:
We were just trying to get the bats going. We didn’t hit well, we made a lot of errors. Hopefully, in the next game, we go in with the mindset of bouncing back from what happens and showing up with intensity. We need some base runners and runs scored. Hopefully, the intensity level goes up in the next game.”
Up next
— The Tornadoes will travel to Montgomery to take on Faulkner on Tuesday at 3 p.m.