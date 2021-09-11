Kamore Harris leads B.B. Comer past LaFayette

Five rushing touchdowns by B.B. Comer running back Kamore Harris propelled the Tigers to a 50-25 victory against Class 2A, Region 4 foe LaFayette on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
The sophomore’s final touchdown of the night, a 74-yard rush to start the fourth quarter, pushed Harris beyond 250 rushing yards and gave the Tigers a 43-25 advantage.
“To get to 1-1 in the region is huge after last week’s heartbreaking loss (to Lanett),” B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett said. “We were able to go on the road and get it done. Kamore had a big night. We started a little slow offensively, but we figured out what worked and stuck with it.
“We (played) really old-school football tonight. We just lined it up and ran it downhill … Kamore had a bunch of yards for us and scored a lot of points for us.”
Trailing 7-0 to end the opening quarter, the Tigers shook their offensive struggles and assembled three straight scoring drives. Harris punched in the tying score on a 41-yard run and pushed his team ahead on a 21-yard run, while fellow sophomore running back Chris Garrett added a 12-yard touchdown run near the end of the half.
“Defensively man, they were all over the place,” Fossett said. “Trying to figure out where they were going to be defensively was tough. Once we got a couple series in and figured out their scheme, it made it a lot easier.”
The Bulldogs trimmed Comer’s lead to 21-19 on a 32-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tazarius Towles to wide receiver Vinay Singh.
Harris added two more scores on a 10-yard run and a 1-yard run in the third period, sandwiching those points around a touchdown run by LaFayette running back Willie Baker.
Comer led 36-25 going into the fourth quarter.
What to know
—LaFayette’s special teams answered Comer’s trio of second-quarter scores with a 89-yard kick return touchdown to make the score 21-13 before the intermission.
—B.B. Comer defensive back Richard Weed intercepted a Towles pass late in the contest as the Bulldogs attempted to spark their offense. Tigers defensive lineman Zach Carpenter recovered a fumble in the third quarter that Comer used to take a two-score lead courtesy of Harris.
—Freshman quarterback Raelon Sims rushed for a late touchdown from 2 yards out as Fossett rested his starters on the back end of the contest.
Who said
—Fossett on penalties: “It’s in critical moments that we’ve got to use our heads and make sure that we’re doing what we’re supposed to do. We had a couple of knucklehead penalties where we … made some mistakes. As the season progresses, obviously, we’ve got to clean that up and not make those mistakes.”
—Fossett on areas that must improve moving forward: “We’re going to spend a ton of time on special teams, I can tell you that. Kickoff coverage was terrible all night. We were very fortunate that Noah Wimmer did a great job kicking extra points for us again and goes perfect on the night, but we’ve got to be able to kick off and cover the kick without giving up a score. We could have been up 21-7 going into the half. Instead, we give up a touchdown and it’s 21-13.”
Next up
—Comer (2-2, 1-1) will host region foe Ranburne (3-1, 2-0) on Friday night at 7 at Legion Stadium. LaFayette (2-1, 1-1) will travel to Lanett (3-1, 2-0) to battle the Panthers in region play at Morgan-Washburn Stadium on Friday night.