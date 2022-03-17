Just getting started: Talladega College hopes to continue run with victory over Jamestown

Talladega College coach Chris Wright was concerned his team wouldn’t live up to its potential and make it to Kansas City after Friday’s disappointing start to the national tournament.
Those worries faded when senior Davion Thomas buried his third straight 3-point shot in the opening 4:40 in a 67-49 win over Cumberland on Saturday.
“You can see his confidence really starting to take off,” Wright said. “He hit three kinds of 3s early in that game for us that gave us some separation, and from then on the game was kind over.”
On Friday, Wright will hope for a similar level of dominance from both Thomas and the rest of the Tornadoes (29-5) when they face No. 6 seed Jamestown (26-9) at 5 p.m. in Kansas City in the NAIA Round of 16.
“If we can get this first one on Friday, I think the bracket is set up very well for us to make a deep run,” Wright said.
Jamestown converts from deep 38.5 percent of the time, good enough for eighth-best in the NAIA. Jamestown also outworks teams on the glass for 10.7 more rebounds per game on average, which is the fourth-best mark in the nation.
Despite all that, it’s the play of forward Mason Walters which makes Jamestown one of the toughest remaining draws for the Tornadoes. He averages 24.5 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, ranking second and fifth, respectively, in the entire NAIA.
Wright said he will give Camron Reese, Richard Boggan and Thomas all a chance to shutdown Walters on Friday. Of the three, Thomas averages the most minutes (19.5 per game).
“Gotta limit his paint touches, no open shots, just make him uncomfortable,” Thomas said.
Thomas, a transfer from Troy, averaged 6.5 points before Saturday’s contest, but against Cumberland, he scored 15, second only to Darryl Baker, who finished with 16. He also finished second on the team with five rebounds in the victory.
This was only the fourth time this season, that Thomas has scored at least 15 points and the senior said it was the first time in his career that he’s knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers in a game after draining two in a row four or five times prior.
“This was probably one of my best choices in my college career,” Thomas said on Tuesday afternoon. “Having a coach, it is just the confidence that he has in his players makes a big difference.”
Thomas wasn’t so enthusiastic about the program when he first visited the campus, but his skepticism melted away after watching Wright interact with the players.
“I seen how he reacted with the players, how much the players loved him,” Thomas said. “He’s always honest. It is always good to have an honest coach tell you what he expects from you, he won’t accept anything less. That is a great quality to have in a coach, and that is what I’ve been looking for.”
While he stole the show for much of Saturday, it shouldn’t be overlooked that point guard Cam Potts, who still leads the nation averaging 6.6 assists per game, set Thomas up on each of his 3-point shots.
Potts finished Saturday’s game with 10 assists and eight points which was a relatively normal outing for him compared to the previous contest where he scored a season-high 16 points in the 79-70 win over Washington Adventist.
“I think that is what makes him so good,” Wright said. “He could go out and get us 15 or 16 a night every single night if that is what he wanted to do. … He has really bought in to being unselfish and making everybody better, but we needed him to score on Friday, and he stepped up.”
This time last week, Wright said the team couldn’t help but feel like it hadn’t accomplished anything after second-place finishes in both the conference tournament and the regular season.
After watching the guys celebrate cutting down the nets on Saturday, Wright couldn’t help but smile a little.
“I think it’s a start,” the coach said.