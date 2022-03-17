Just Dance: State of Alabama poised for historic NCAA Tournament

The state of Alabama spent a decade wandering the desert when it came to the men's NCAA Tournament. From 2007-2017, only eight basketball teams received bids, and they went a combined 1-8 in the tournament.
Yikes.
Although recent resurgences by both Alabama and Auburn have given local fans reason to care about basketball after the tournament's opening round, on Friday, the state will make history when No. 2 seed Auburn, 6-seed Alabama, 12-seed UAB and 15-seed Jacksonville State all slip on their dancing shoes.
That makes this the first year since 2000, maybe ever, that four programs from Alabama participate in the tournament.
Three in-state teams made it each year from 2003 to 2006, with No. 8 seed Alabama making the program's only Elite Eight appearance in 2004. UAB actually advanced to the Sweet Sixteen that same year, giving the state five wins, which also happens to be a record dating back to the 2000 season.
With four teams in the tournament, that could be the next record to fall, especially considering this is the first time two different in-state programs have received top seven seeds in the same year.
Top seven in-state seeds by year
2000: (7) Auburn 1-1
2002: (2) Alabama 1-1
2005: (5) Alabama 0-1
2018: (4) Auburn 1-1
2019: (5) Auburn 4-1
2021: (2) Alabama 2-1
Previous groups haven't really capitalized on their high seeds, except the 2019 Auburn squad, but higher seeding does correlate to postseason success.
Top seven seeds have accounted for 88.1 percent of the Final Four spots since 2000. Teams receiving No. 1 and No. 2 seeds have proven especially dominant, claiming 58.3 percent of the total Final Four spots over that same stretch.
That's good news for Auburn, which could capture the state's second-ever Final Four appearance if it can only recapture the magic that gripped the program when it started 22-1 this season, instead of the disappointing 5-4 finish that cost the Tiger's a top seed.
Not that Auburn is the only in-state team with the chance to make history this season.
15. Jacksonville State (21-10, 13-3 ASUN)
NCAA Record since 2000: 0-1
Highest seed: 15 (2017)
Against 2022 Tournament teams: 0-1
The case for a historic run: The Gamecocks are making their second-ever appearance this year so just making the trip is a big deal for the program. Catching Auburn in the first round might look rough on paper, but the Tigers have come back down to earth a little bit in the last month, dropping three of their final six games in part due to injury.
Future NBA Lottery pick Jabari Smith and Wendell Green Jr. are the only Tigers that have proven to be anything close to consistent behind the arc, knocking down 43 and 32 percent of their 3-point attempts this season.
That could be Jacksonville State's opening. The Gamecocks are the fifth-best 3-point shooting team in the country, thanks largely to King Demaree, Jalen Gibbs and Darian Adams, who shoot 47, 40 and 39 percent, respectively from 3-point territory this season.
Still, the Gamecocks will likely need a huge game from Adams, who averages a team-high 15.6 points per game if they are going to hope to secure the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament victory on Friday at 11:40 a.m.
12. UAB (27-7, 14-4 C-USA)
NCAA Record since 2000: 4-5, 1 Sweet Sixteen finish
Highest seed: 8 (2006)
Against 2022 Tournament teams: 0-1
The case for a historic run: The Blazers already won a single-season program record 27 games, but making meaningful history in the postseason will likely require them to make the Sweet Sixteen for only the second time since 2000.
To make it this far, the Blazers have won their last seven games, including a 3OT win over Middle Tennessee in the Conference USA Semifinals. So this group has proven itself to be more than capable under coach Andy Kennedy.
UAB boasts the No. 6 scoring offense in the country, averaging 80.7 points per game. The only problem? Their first opponent, Houston, possesses the country's No. 4 scoring defense, allowing only 58.9 points per game.
If there's light at the end of this tunnel, UAB went 1-1 against the nation's top scoring defense, North Texas, allowing only 55.2 points per game. UAB won 69-63 on Jan. 6 before falling 58-57 on Feb. 19.
6. Alabama (19-13, 9-9 SEC)
NCAA Record since 2000: 8-9, 1 Elite Eight, 1 Sweet Sixteen finish
Highest seed: 2 (2021)
Against 2022 Tournament teams: 9-7
The case for a historic run: This is the first time since 2005-06 that the Crimson Tide has made the tournament in back-to-back seasons, and it is the first time since the 1991 and 1992 seasons that Alabama has secured a six seed or higher.
An overtime loss to UCLA was the only thing preventing last year's squad from the program's second-ever Elite Eight appearance.
Alabama fans should be riding high, yet three straight losses, including a day two exit in the SEC Tournament, have given some pause.
Still, there's no reason to think the nation's No. 10 scoring offense averaging 80 points per game will go quickly or quietly. Only four team's in the entire country took more 3-point shots than Alabama, but the Crimson Tide was a bit of a rollercoaster from that range this year. It will likely take at least one good 3-point performance if Alabama is going to make it back to the Sweet Sixteen for only the ninth time in school history.
2. Auburn (27-5, 15-3 SEC)
NCAA Record since 2000: 8-4, 1 Final Four, 1 Sweet Sixteen finish
Highest seed: 2 (2022)
Against 2022 Tournament teams: 7-3
The case for a historic run: Alabama fans aren't the only ones expecting the sky to come falling down any minute these days, but that's largely because of how dominant Auburn looked at times this season.
Walker Kessler's injury during the regular season's final weeks isn't one to ignore, but he still managed to score 16 points, grab nine rebounds, and block four shots in the loss to Texas A&M last week.
What Kessler did this season is nothing short of incredible. If he was a team by himself, his 4.5 blocks per game would have him tied for 44th in the nation.
That's to say nothing of Jabari Smith, who seems poised to go first or second overall in the NBA Draft after he averaged a team-high 17.1 points per game while shooting 43.7 percent from behind the arc. Smith also averaged seven rebounds per game and almost two assists.
Auburn has won at least one NCAA tournament game in each trip since 2000, but given the Tiger's No. 2 seed and the top-end talent, this group possesses, then it's hard to imagine this group failing to reach the Sweet Sixteen or even the Elite Eight.