Jacksonville State quarterbacks tested, defensive backs shine in sixth spring practice

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State safety Jeremiah Harris had a clean shot at quarterback Zion Webb earlier this spring during a scrimmage. Then old instincts kicked in, causing Harris to pause, which was all Webb needed to make him pay dearly for it as he sprinted past.
“I saw the quarterback run the ball, I hesitated to hit him, but it was too late,” Harris said. “I should have went on to hit him, but I hesitated because I was like, 'No, I can’t hit the quarterback.'”
Harris has never been allowed to make any real contact with a quarterback before. Even in high school, the quarterbacks were non-contact only.
New Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez has no such rules regarding his passers. He doesn’t want his quarterbacks to get hurt, but if they choose to keep the ball themselves, they can expect plenty of contact from defenders until they give themselves up.
“I coach them kind of hard,” Rodriguez said after Tuesday morning's sixth practice of JSu's spring. “I want to put them under more pressure in practice than they will ever see in a game both mentally and physically, and I explained to them again after practice today, it is purposeful. I want them to feel the pressure in practice, so the games become easy for them.”
During Tuesday's practice, that change was on full display as quarterbacks were allowed to fight through defenders to pick up extra yards. If multiple defenders got an arm on any of the quarterbacks, or if a pass-rusher beat the offensive line on the edge, then the play was almost always blown dead immediately.
Rodriguez said he’s noticed several of his passers pressing a little bit, leading to short throws or passes well out of bounds during recent practices.
“The first thing we have to teach them is where their eyes go,” Rodriguez said. “There is so much eye discipline that is required of our quarterbacks. I can see at times that they are kind of looking all over the place. As they get more comfortable, they will know where our guys are at, and they can put their eyes on the defense.”
Even when the quarterbacks identified an open receiver Tuesday, they couldn’t catch a break as time and time again, trailing defenders knocked the ball out of wide receivers’ hands, or they simply hit the pass-catcher hard enough to force them to bobble on a number of plays.
“We are always coached up to always defend through the play,” Harris said. “So even if the receiver catches the ball, we got to keep fighting and keep playing it. You never know what happens. You get the ball out, anything can happen, so we always taught to keep playing.”
Those kinds of plays are one reason Rodriguez said the defense has proven to be significantly ahead of the offense after six practices.
“I think it has probably been that way everywhere I have been. … They are playing fast,” Rodriguez said. “Our defensive coaches have done a good job.”
Harris is one defender who feels he has a lot to prove this spring. He was third on the team with 66 tackles in the spring season last year, and he seemed poised to lead the secondary both on and off the field in the fall. But, he hurt his elbow in the opener against UAB and missed the rest of the season.
“I tried to lead them from the sideline, give them the best advice I can from the sidelines,” Harris said. “Tell them what I see. So it was a difficult time. I'm just glad to be back out there.”
For Harris, this was another first. Even in high school, he’d never been relegated to the sidelines because of injury. When the Gamecocks took the field against Florida State, Harris lagged behind a bit, unable to confront his new reality.
“I didn’t want to go out, because I was so hurt that I couldn’t play,” Harris said. “And then we won the game, and it kind of helped me feel better, but at the same time, every week it still hurt.”
Harris said the biggest change under Rodriguez has been the overall speed of practice, especially when it comes to the up-tempo nature of the offense.
While that tempo does test everyone’s physical condition, the safety said the bigger challenge for him is the mental component.
“You got to look at the sideline, get the play calls and get everybody in position,” Harris said.
Jacksonville State will practice once more this week, on Thursday morning, before the team enjoys a week off for spring break.
“We’ve probably gotten way more in schematically than I could have imagined in two weeks,” Rodriguez said. “So I'm going to kind of tell the coaches to slow down a little bit with the schemes so we can kind of let the guys play and show their true ability.”