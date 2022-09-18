 Skip to main content
'It's about character': former Pro Bowl performer Ballard delivers message to Talladega football

Howard Ballard

Former NFL player and Clay County native Howard Ballard speaks with Talladega Head coach Bill Smith Sunday at Talladega High School.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — The Talladega High School football family welcomed a special guest Sunday evening at the THS cafeteria: Clay County native and former Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Howard “House” Ballard.

During his time with the Bills from 1987-93, Ballard played in four straight Super Bowls and two Pro Bowls. His teammates included Quarterback Jim Kelly, running back Thurman Thomas, linebacker Cornelius Bennett, defensive end Bruce Smith and punter Chris Mohr. Before that, he had been a standout at old Clay County High and was twice named all-conference at Alabama A&M. He is currently coaching in Fairfield High.