'It's about character': former Pro Bowl performer Ballard delivers message to Talladega football

TALLADEGA — The Talladega High School football family welcomed a special guest Sunday evening at the THS cafeteria: Clay County native and former Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Howard “House” Ballard.
During his time with the Bills from 1987-93, Ballard played in four straight Super Bowls and two Pro Bowls. His teammates included Quarterback Jim Kelly, running back Thurman Thomas, linebacker Cornelius Bennett, defensive end Bruce Smith and punter Chris Mohr. Before that, he had been a standout at old Clay County High and was twice named all-conference at Alabama A&M. He is currently coaching in Fairfield High.
Talladega High School head football coach Bill Smith said he had been consoling himself after a loss “with my wife and an omelet” at the Huddle House when he got a call suggesting inviting Ballard to speak.
“I said when I first came here that my purpose would be to build good daddies,” said Smith, whose team is 0-4 following Friday's 76-21 loss at Jacksonville. “We may not be winning on the scoreboard, but my greater purpose is for things like this, speakers, food and fellowship. I told (Superintendent Quentin) Dr. Lee and the board members that I wanted to be part of a miracle in Talladega. I want people around the state to say, ‘What is going on in Talladega?’ I want to be part of a movement, a revival that our children and grandchildren will talk about for decades.”
During his introductory remarks, Lee emphasized putting one's own interests aside and working as a team, off the field as well as on.
“We are all still Talladega,” he said. “We need to stop fighting against each other and fighting with each other. The wins will come, and you will become a better husband and better father and create a better school down the road. Coach Smith, we’re seeing the miracle, and its better grades and fewer fights.”
According to THS Principal Marvin Moten, that would actually be zero fights. He said that’s the way he intended it to be. He also encouraged parents to stay involved in their children’s education.
Added Athletics Director Darian Simmons: "In the midst of adversity is an opportunity to build character. We’re building up young men not just as athletes, but as productive citizens. It takes a bigger person to respond positively to something negative than to respond negatively.”
All of these themes were echoed in Ballard’s presentation.
“It’s about character, it’s about believing in yourself, it’s about sacrifice,” he said. "A character is defined as a person represented in a movie, play or story, but it is also a way to think, feel and behave, and the shared qualities of a group of people. You show character when you are playing, but also when you leave Talladega High School, go back to your neighborhoods and back to your communities.
"You learn to say no, and you sacrifice to get what you don’t have. To believe is to accept something as true, genuine, real. You have to believe in yourselves, your coaches and the system. You and your team may not believe in your coaches, your principals and superintendent. I’ve been where you’re trying to go.”
Sacrifice, he said, is “a transitional verb, to suffer loss, to give up or renounce something for an idea, belief or end.”
He cited the example of taking difficult classes or accruing debt to get an education to pursue what you want as a career.
Ballard said he got a lesson in belief during his early practices with the Bills, lining up against stars like Joe Devlin and Bruce Smith, among others.
“They asked me to do what somebody like Jumbo Elliot did for the Dolphins," he said. "Smith showed me what a defensive end would do. We believed in one another.”
After he spoke, Moten asked the students assembled to get out their smartphones and look up the record holder for most sacks in NFL history. The correct answer is Bruce Smith.
“Bruce Smith said he needed help in practice,” Moten said. “The man with the most sacks in the history of the league. He wanted his teammates to push him, like we need to start pushing each other. He wasn’t saying that he was going to be the all-time record-holder, but he wanted to be one percent better each day.”
The Tigers have gotten off to a rough start this season, standing at 0-4 as of Sunday. Ballard said he can relate, since the team he coaches in Fairfield is 0-5.
“And you have more athletes here," he said. "You have a community. When you leave, when you go back to the community, don’t let the negative vibes get into you and bring them back to school with you. Success will come. Wins will come.”
Of course, he also talked about his professional career, about Bennett, who he called "Biscuit" and said was the best teammate he ever played with. He said Bennett gave him his nickname "House” during an early practice session.
He also talked about, at Moten’s request, one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history, when Kelly was injured, and the team was being led by backup quarterback Frank Reich.
Talladega High School kicker Jackson Burel said that Ballard’s presentation was “important, because it shows someone higher up cares. He cared enough to take time away from his own family to talk to us, and to encourage us. And I think when he talked about sacrifice, that was the most important thing.”
Coach Smith agreed with that assessment.
“I think he accomplished several things,” he said. “These kids need to know that they are valued and important. I think it's important that the superintendent, the principal and the board members were all here to let them know that, too, but to have a Pro Bowl, a four-time Super Bowl player that was raised not far from here come and add value to them, that says something.
"He talked about a message of sacrifice and character, and those are core values that we try to instill every day. And to have that message come from someone who has played at the very highest levels of the game really drives it home.”
Ballard himself said he was just glad “they had an opportunity to hear from someone who came from the same place they did and get to a better place.”