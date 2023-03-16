‘It felt great’: Landers pitches no-hitter for Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA — It was a spring day like no other.
Tony Landers pitched the game of his life while playing for the team of his choice. It all worked out for the best for the 5-foot-10 Landers and the Sylacauga Aggies.
Landers twirled a no-hitter and had a smile on his face as Sylacauga blanked Benjamin Russell 3-0 in a rivalry game Thursday night at the Aggies' baseball diamond. And Landers, the Sylacauga junior right-hander, was good and effective every pitch of the way.
He struck out four, walked one and got his shutout, along with the no-no.
“It felt great," Landers said. "I changed pitches and struck people out. My fastball was going (good), and we fought so hard.”
He still had to dodge some almost-hits from Benjamin Russell. Kendrick Byrd of the Wildcats hit into a double play in the third inning. Benjamin Russell junior Caiden Hyde lofted a 310-foot fly ball to right field, which was pulled in by Sylacauga’s Logan Basinger in the fourth inning.
Wildcats senior infielder Savon Bradley also hit a hard chopper to Landers, who fielded the ball and threw to Aggies first baseman Logan Corbitt for the out in the top of the sixth inning. Byrd also grounded out to Sylacauga second baseman Braden Large in the inning.
“We were super competitive,” Aggies head baseball coach Jeff Bell said. "We had a game plan. We’re getting back to normal, and Tony was unbelievable. He kept Benjamin Russell off balance."
He watched intently as Landers mowed down the Wildcats' batters with his fastball, his curveball and his slider. Landers also got another defensive dandy of a play with a running catch by Sylacauga outfielder Logan Basinger on a hard hit ball off the bat of Benjamin Russell’s Caiden Hyde in the top of the seventh inning.
Basinger took a single away along the right field line. He made his catch on a dead sprint.
“I read the ball off the bat,” Basinger said. "We had a good defense behind Tony. We put our bodies on the line."
He also put the Aggies on top 1-0 with an infield RBI single in the bottom of the first. Sylacauga didn't score again until the fifth inning on an Omar Stamps sacrifice fly.
The Aggies eased ahead 2-0. Sylacauga tallied another run in the sixth inning on senior Lane Hardin’s RBI sacrifice fly. The Aggies took a 3-0 lead.
Benjamin Russell, the team with the 10-4 record, lost to the baseball squad from Sylacauga with the 4-5 record. The Wildcats had a sinking feeling, too.
“Sylacauga played well,” Benjamin Russell second baseman Savon Spradley said. "Their pitcher hit his spots. We had a bad day, and Sylacauga controlled the game from the start."
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.