Injured starters return to help Sylacauga soccer secure playoff spot

SYLACAUGA — On Wednesday night Sylacauga junior Emma Steers stepped onto the field for only her second game in the last two months after being sidelined with turf toe.
Early in the second half of Sylacauga’s 2-1 win over Montevallo, Steers had a chance to break a tie when she lined up for a free kick.
“It was a really bad kick,” Steers said.
The Aggies coaching staff tried in vain all season to find someone who could handle Steers' kicking duties on free and corner kicks. So, the coaches didn’t allow her to attempt any kicks in warmups out of an abundance of caution.
As it turns out, the one mid-game warmup was more than enough as she placed the ball perfectly, high and in the center of the net. The Montevallo keeper tried to knock the ball over the crossbar, but Steers put too much power on it, and it found the back of the net anyways to give Sylacauga a 2-1 lead in the 58th minute.
“I love the seniors, and I tried to play my best because I really want them to have another game, and I wanted our team to go to the playoffs,” Steers said.
The Aggies (9-7-1) could have snuck into the postseason with a narrow defeat, but winning the game Wednesday eliminated the need to look at tiebreakers.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Sylacauga coach Nick Grogan said. “They played 80 minutes, 80 hard minutes. We’re real beat up right now, got a lot of injuries, girls playing out of position, but they are playing their hearts out.”
Junior Audrey Bell wasn’t playing out of position on Wednesday. Still, Grogan asked her to carry a larger load than normal, considering she was the only experienced mid that was healthy enough to play.
Bell sparked several of the Aggies’ best possessions in the victory. The most memorable one came when Bell fought through three or four defenders as she took the ball from inside the center circle to a few feet from the goal.
She passed it to senior Katlyn Boozer, who instantly found the back of the net to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute.
“Actually, when I took her (Bell) off the field to talk to her and just give her a break, I told her, ‘this is the best game I’ve seen you play all season,’” Grogran said. “And she said, ‘Montevallo is always my best game coach.’”
What to know
— The Aggies dominated possession for most of the night, although Sylacauga didn’t strike often. Instead, the Aggies preferred to keep it just out of Montevallo’s reach, which resulted in a game where Sylacauga recorded only seven shots on goal, including two which came in the final two minutes of the game. Montevallo finished with only four shots on goal, although there were several close calls in the final 15 minutes.
— Montevallo’s lone goal came in the 23rd minute when a shot bounced off the left post and landed just in front of the net. It was difficult to tell who knocked the ball in as players from both teams quickly crashed to make a play on the ball.
— Steers wasn’t the only Aggie to suit up as a game-time decision on Wednesday. Sophomore Haven Owen played her first game in weeks after she suffered an ankle injury. Not that the injury was apparent to the crowd as the sophomore routinely and effortlessly scooped the ball right off the feet of opposing players to return possession to the home team.
Who said
— Grogan on Owen’s performance: “We had to have that secure anchor back there on the back, and she really gave us that tonight and I’m so proud of her. She is playing through pain, she had a bad ankle, and she played her heart out.”
— Grogan on if Steers' goal took the pressure off the team’s postseason fate: “It did, and it gave us some momentum to finish the game with, and hopefully that will carry over into the playoffs and give them some confidence.”
— Steers on her goal: “It was like my first goal last year all over again. I’m just so happy it went in. Just glad I could do it for the team.”
Next up
— The Aggies will hit the road on Thursday for the first round of the playoffs.