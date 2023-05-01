 Skip to main content
Girls soccer: Sylacauga shows Beauregard the door, advances in 5A state tourney

sylacauga v beauregard - girls soccer 007 tw.jpg

Sylacauga's Mia Dennis

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — Aggie girls soccer is still riding high.

The Sylacauga High team pitched a 4-0 shutout against Beauregard in round one of the Class 5A girls state soccer tournament Monday evening.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.