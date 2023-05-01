Girls soccer: Sylacauga shows Beauregard the door, advances in 5A state tourney

SYLACAUGA — Aggie girls soccer is still riding high.
The Sylacauga High team pitched a 4-0 shutout against Beauregard in round one of the Class 5A girls state soccer tournament Monday evening.
“We attacked harder, and we wanted it more,” Aggies junior defender Lauren Ward said.
She did more than make tackles and play some bruising defense. Ward also scored the first goal of the state playoff match.
Ward got all of the leather ball on a 16-yard goal in the first half. She was one of four girls who scored goals for the Aggies in the game.
Sylacauga also got a first half score from seventh-grade midfielder Natalie Perez. She gave the Aggies a 2-0 lead.
The Sylacauga girls deposited two more goals in the net in the second half. Sophomore midfielder Isabella Kirkland scored on an 18-yard goal.
Senior midfielder Payton Fricks of the Aggies tallied a goal, as well, on a penalty kick with 11:49 left in the state playoff game.
“We marked the ball and played solid soccer,” Sylacauga coach Nick Grogan said. “We gave 100 percent effort.”
Sylacauga (19-3-1) played all out, all night. The Aggies felt like they needed to.
“We were upbeat, and we played as a team,” Sylacauga junior defender Preston Knight said. “We’re proud of our team.”
Aggie soccer teammate Lauren Ward added, “We want to win state.”
The Beauregard Hornets fell a little short of that. They ended their season at 8-12-1.
“We played until the final whistle,” Hornets head coach Kelly Tubbs said. “We’ve only had a soccer program for four years.”