Girls soccer: Steers steps up for Sylacauga, including with MVP show in county tourney

SYLACAUGA — Emma Grace Steers is no impostor.
She’s the real thing. Steers is as rough and rowdy as soccer players come. Steers is physical and headstrong. She comes to play and above all, to win.
She goes all out with every kick of the ball. Steers tackles. She intimidates. Finesse is not her game.
She plays hard enough to pull a muscle on every play of every match. Steers, the 5-foot-9 defensive specialist for Sylacauga High School, is a girl with guts.
Steers has endless gusto and a piercing eye for the impossible. But this soccer dynamo can do it all.
If she doesn’t have grass stains on her pants, she hasn’t been trying hard enough. And the girl always gives Sylacauga everything she has.
She empties the tank in every Aggies soccer match. And to be totally truthful, Steers was named the most valuable player in the Talladega County girls soccer tournament.
Steers bit off everything she could gnaw from a defensive perspective in three games and one team championship for Sylacauga, topped off with a 2-1 win over the Lincoln Golden Bears in the girls county tournament finals Feb. 24 at Legion Stadium.
“Emma was the backbone of our defense. She has a powerful leg and accuracy,” Sylacauga girls soccer coach Nick Grogan said.
Steers was the ringleader for the Aggies, but she also had plenty of help. The county soccer championship was a team thing for the Sylacauga girls.
“We expect to be the best team," Grogan said. "We’re athletic and skilled. We’re smart, and we can beat anybody.”
In the championship match, Sylacauga got some last-ditch defense from the likes of Ka-la’ Tinsley. The freshman goalkeeper for the Aggies was ducking and diving for 12 saves.
“She is long and quick," Grogan said. "Ka-la’ is phenomenal and maturing. She is taking a leadership role.”
The Aggies, the second-ranked team in Class 5A, came up with some timely offense as well against the Golden Bears. Sylacauga scored in the first half on a 6-yard shot from senior midfielder Audrey Bell.
The Aggies also got the game-winner from sophomore Kaitlyn Bell at the 28:53 mark of the second half. That goal broke a 1-1 deadlock with Lincoln.
The same two teams also went at it hard and long in the county semifinals in a 1-0 Sylacauga victory, which required a penalty kick shootout. The game was scoreless at the end of regulation play.
Eventually the match was decided as the Aggies outscored Lincoln 5-2 on penalty kicks. Scoring for Sylacauga was the fivesome of Steers, Peyton Fricks, Audrey Bell, Kaitlyn Bell and senior forward Catherine Gaspar.
“Our girls played their hearts out,” Grogan said. "We have the winning mentality. We want to be the best team. We are unselfish."
Sylacauga did not get its due or the championship trophy until winning three games in the county tournament. The Aggie girls also bashed Munford 10-0 in tournament play.
Senior midfielder Peyton Fricks led the way for Sylacauga with four goals.
“She was cutting and shooting. We put Peyton at the top (of the alignment) to get some different looks,” Grogan said.
The deep and talented Aggies also got one goal apiece from Steers, Gaspar, forward Natalie Perez, junior Maggie Reeves, seventh-grade midfielder Meredith Bell and senior Audrey Bell.
And the Sylacauga defense played on in bruising style. The Aggies allowed Munford nothing and certainly no goals due to the defensive persistence from sophomore Isabella Kirkland, and juniors Molly Childress and Preston Knight.
The Aggies' girls are waving the county championship soccer banner.