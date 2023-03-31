Girls prep soccer: Griffin makes 10 saves, but Talladega loses in OT; boys fall, too

TALLADEGA — Right in front of the net and with players breathing down her back, Jacelynn Griffin worked herself into a soccer frenzy.
The 5-foot-3, 176-pound Griffin is a goalkeeper that thrives in a crowded space. She takes some pushing and shoving, for sure.
She also returns the favor. Griffin is physical and quick. Soccer payback is there for the taking.
She goes for the contact and the chest bumps, too. Griffin also tips would-be goals over the top of the net.
Griffin did that all night for the Talladega Tigers on Friday evening. She recorded save after save, frustrating her opponent in the process.
The Talladega junior goaltender compiled no less than 10 saves against Oneonta at Mary Dumas Stadium, but as a matter of factly the Tigers lost the Class 4A, Area 4 girls soccer match anyway in a 1-0 overtime defeat.
“She is going to make some saves,” Oneonta head coach Luis Vazquez said. “The Talladega goalkeeper has vision, and she is on time. She has the proper technique.”
But as good as Griffin was, she still gave up the winning goal in overtime. Oneonta seventh-grade striker Eunice Vazquez gave her team the area win with a 30-yard goal with 19.8 seconds left in overtime.
“I saw the opportunity, and I wanted it,” Vazquez said. “I hit the ball on the correct spot. We wanted this more.”
The Tigers would never admit to that. The Talladega girls weren’t that far from winning the game themselves.
“We felt the pressure, but we wanted this win,” Tigers senior wing Makayla Wikle said. “Our offensive players even helped out on defense.”
Talladega played some lockdown defense most of the evening, except for one play (with the Vazquez overtime goal). The Tigers put up the defensive stop sign with regularity with Piper Ervin, Wikle, Lynzee Sullivan and eighth grade midfielder Kennedi Fonby.
And on the back line, Talladega learned to count on the mounting saves, grass stained as they were, from Jacelynn Griffin.
“We stayed in position, and we didn’t give up,” Tiger girls head soccer coach Brad Bollinger said. “We’re trying to change the culture (at Talladega).”
Oneonta 3, Talladega 1: The visitors held off the Tigers, but just barely in the Class 4A, Area 4 boys soccer match Friday night at the stadium.
Possibly, but the team is 12-5-1 overall and 5-0 in Area 4. Oneonta still needed two penalty-kick goals from Mauricio Nunez to ease in front, 2-1 in the first half.
“We kept our head in the game,” Oneonta soccer coach Luis Vazquez said. “We played with tenacity, and we passed the ball.”
Oneonta did give up a first half goal to Talladega’s Arturo Villanueva-Cruz. He scored on a 12-yard shot. The Tigers did not score anymore after that.
But the Oneonta boys did. They got a second half score from junior midfielder Cesar Vazquez.
He put the ball in the back of the net from 20 yards against the Tigers. The Talladega boys still have a crack at the state playoffs.
Coach Kory Burel’s Tigers are 7-4 on the season and 2-2 in Area 4.
“We’re going to the ball, and we’re playing aggressive,” Burel said. “We’ve got a (soccer) mindset, and we’re working as a team.”
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.