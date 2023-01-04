Girls prep basketball: Winterboro derails the Sylacauga Aggies

SYLACAUGA — Bulldog freshman phenom Katelyn Brown knows how the game is played.
She is highly advanced and forever motivated. Brown is always ready to roll.
The 5-foot-6 Brown had no problem getting into game mode on Wednesday night. Brown banked in 26 points to lead the Class 1A Winterboro High girls to a 45-30 basketball victory over the 5A Sylacauga Aggies.
She had a massive offensive game against Sylacauga High. Brown scored at the rim. She nailed some medium-range jump shots, and Brown got the ball to some open teammates for some other timely hoops.
The Winterboro girls led only 9-5 in the first quarter, but the basketball prognosis got better after that. The Bulldogs took a lead of 15-9 in the second period after a Brown layup.
She also scored the last two baskets of the first half. And one of those field goals came directly after a Brown steal.
Winterboro High had a seven-point advantage of 21-14 at halftime. But it wasn’t until a 14-2 run in the third stanza that the Bulldogs broke the back of the Aggies.
Rachel Headen made a critical bucket for Winterboro High, as did Bulldogs freshman guard Katelyn Jones on a layin.
The Bulldogs were in canine heaven with a 19-point lead at 35-16.
“We got it done, and we rebounded better (than Sylacauga). We played some on-the-ball defense,” Winterboro girls basketball coach Lamonyn Burney said.
His Bulldogs (7-3) were led on this county rivalry night with very nearly 30 points from Katelyn Brown. Jones also contributed 11 points.
The Sylacauga girls also got 10 points from sophomore guard Journey Smith and five points from Destinee Ealy, another 10th-grade guard.
“We competed, but we had some dead legs. We got outrebounded and outhustled (by Winterboro),” Sylacauga High head coach Victor Smith said.
His Aggie girls now find themselves with a 5-10 record.