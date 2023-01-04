 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls prep basketball: Winterboro derails the Sylacauga Aggies

winterboro v sylacauga girls basketball 010 tw.jpg

Winterboro's Kya Brown goes up for a shot.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — Bulldog freshman phenom Katelyn Brown knows how the game is played.

She is highly advanced and forever motivated. Brown is always ready to roll.