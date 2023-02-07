Girls prep basketball: Winterboro cruises into area championship game

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
WINTERBORO — Zakhia Buchanan knows how the game is played.
Buchanan is a key fixture on the high-powered girls basketball team at Winterboro High School.
The Bulldogs are always thinking and playing on the positive side of life. They hit the court expecting to win, game in and game out. The Bulldogs always go to work with a purpose. Just ask the 5-foot-10 Buchanan, the freshman forward for Winterboro.
“We pay attention, and we work as a team. We hustle,” Buchanan said.
Winterboro was riding high and making noise again Tuesday evening as the Bulldogs defeated the Alabama School for the Deaf 75-16 in the Class 1A, Area 8 girls tournament semifinals.
Next, the top-seeded Bulldogs will collide with second-seeded Wadley in the championship tilt Thursday at 5 p.m. at Winterboro.
Winterboro (20-5) has come to expect wins like what the team experienced Tuesday.
“We play our hardest, and we make good passes. We take good shots. This is important,” Bulldogs senior forward Kya Brown said.
Of course it is.
1 of 8
Alabama School for the Deaf's Jaycee Tucker aims a three pointer.
Photos: Winterboro vs. Alabama School for the Deaf, Class 1A, Area 8 girls basketball
Photo gallery: Scenes from Winterboro's win over the Alabama School for the Deaf in the Class 1A, Area 8 girls basketball tournament hosted by Winterboro High School on Tuesday.
1 of 8
Alabama School for the Deaf's Jaycee Tucker aims a three pointer.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Alabama School for the Deaf's A. Fanning goes in for the layup.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Winterboro's Katelyn Brown drives to the basket.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Winterboro's Katelyn Brown drives to the basket.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Winterboro's Katelyn Jones drives to the basket for a layup.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Winterboro's Zakhia Buchanan drives to the basket.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Winterboro's Katelyn Jones drives to the basket for a layup.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Winterboro's Kya Brown puts back the rebound.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Brown and Buchanan were just two of five double-figure scorers for Winterboro against the Silent Warriors. Putting the ball in the cylinder while smiling were Winterboro's Katelyn Jones (16 points), Katelyn Brown (14 points), Buchanan (12 points), Kya Brown (10 points) and seventh-grade forward Kaniya Duncan (10 points).
So why do the Bulldogs have such a rocking offense?
“This comes with a mindset,” Winterboro girls basketball coach Lamonyn Burney said. "The girls trust each other. We’re on the same page. We’re building this (program) brick-by-brick."
The Bulldogs own the passing lanes, the backboards and the corner traps on defense. The Alabama School for the Deaf could see that.
The Silent Warriors were behind at the end of every quarter in the game, from 19-9 in the first period, to 37-11 in the second quarter, to 65-13 in the third. The Winterboro High girls also outscored the Alabama School for the Deaf 10-3 in the fourth period.
The Silent Warriors still went toe-to-toe with the Bulldogs as best they could. Senior guard Jaycee Tucker drained a 3-pointer for ASD.
They also got some buckets from senior forward Lily Tucker, Aiyana Fanning and guard Tusi Silas. The Alabama School for the Deaf knows the game. The Silent Warriors were just caught flat-footed too many times by the quicker Bulldogs from Winterboro.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.