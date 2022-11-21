Girls prep basketball: Unbeaten Talladega mashes Moody

LINCOLN — Some teams are blessed with enough talent and tenacity to fill two rosters.
The Talladega High girls are one of those roundball squads with another layer of ability. The Tigers have no quit, and they have no apparent weakness.
That might have something to do with Talladega High’s record of two wins in two games and their tendency to play all out, all the time.
“Our defense is there, and we can get up and down the court. We’re quick, and we’re in sync,” said Becca Williams, the head coach of the still undefeated Tigers.
The Talladega High girls won again Monday afternoon, and they did so with a definite physical style in a 57-35 win over the Moody Blue Devils in the first round of the Lincoln High Thanksgiving basketball tournament.
Talladega defended, rebounded and finished at the rim. The Tigers also jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the first period and a 24-12 advantage in the second quarter.
Senior guard Houston Goins and junior forward Trinity Webb led the Talladega High girls with 29 and 18 points, respectively. Goins knocked down a 3-pointer right away in the first period.
Webb canned some medium-range jumpers as well in the first half. Goins came back with a 3-pointer in the second quarter for a 17-5 Tiger lead.
The Talladega High girls also got back-to-back blocked shots from forward Kailynn Williams. Goins added a steal in the paint, as well as a three-point hoop just seconds later.
The 5-foot-4 Goins dropped in another 3-pointer in the third period. And Trinity Webb pulled down back-to-back offensive rebounds late in the third quarter.
“We’re getting better, and we’re getting feisty. We’re fast, and we’re trying to win this tournament. We can dribble, drive and rebound,” Webb said.
The Tigers will play again Tuesday afternoon in the Lincoln Thanksgiving tournament. The Talladega High girls will face Talladega County Central with a 2:30 p.m. tipoff.